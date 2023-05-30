Coronation Street star's daughter set to star on Love Island – details

Love Island is set to return for its annual summer series! Introducing ten new singles, ITV has just given fans a glimpse of this year's contestants, and among them is the daughter of a soap star. Molly Marsh, 21, is a Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator from Doncaster, and it looks as though she's inherited her love of acting from her mum, Janet.

Molly Marsh is a Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator

Who is Love Island star Molly Marsh's mum Janet?

An English television actress, Janet Marsh has appeared on Coronation Street three times in various background roles which have included a receptionist and an ITU nurse. She has also starred in the likes of Hollyoaks, Where The Heart Is, Bodies and Still Open All Hours as well as lending her voice to CBBC's Malory Towers.

Everything you need to know about Molly Marsh

Ahead of Molly's debut on Love Island, the 21-year-old revealed that she's actually visited the iconic villas from the summer and winter series. "With my job being in social media, I've had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I've actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa," she said.

Molly already boasts an impressive following on social media

"Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the villa is going to be incredible."

No stranger to the spotlight, Molly already has a strong fanbase with 41.8k followers on Instagram. According to her account, she aspires to be a TV presenter one day, and she's also got a background in modelling.

Asked about what she's hoping to find in the Love Island villa, Molly replied: "I think it's ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don't go out and party and I don't use dating apps, I'm actually quite old-fashioned, so there's no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential 'one' in there."

When does Love Island 2023 start?

The summer series is just around the corner! Last week, the show confirmed that it will be returning in less than two weeks. Taking to Twitter, Love Island shared a photo of host Maya Jama alongside the caption: "It's a date! #LoveIsland returns Monday 5th June."

Maya Jama will be returning as the host of Love Island

Maya has also been sharing her excitement at the news. Posting a number of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the Love Island set, she wrote: The time is upon us. Round 2 let's go."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, one replied: "Bring on the Villa." Meanwhile, a second commented, "Hot girl summer incoming," and a third penned: "Omgggg so excited!! You're such a great host Maya it's gonna be great."

Who else is entering the Love Island villa?

Molly will be joined by nine other contestants. Among the girls will be Ruchee Gurung, a 24-year-old beautician from Sutton, as well as Catherine Agbaje, 22, a Commercial Real Estate Agent from Dublin. Completing the girl group, Ella Thomas, 23, is a supermodel from Glasgow and Jess Harding is a 22-year-old beautician from London.

WATCH: Meet the 2023 Love Island contestants

As for the boys, Tyrique Hyde, 24 is a semi-professional footballer from Essex, while George Fensom, 24 is a Business Development Executive from Bedford. They will be joined by Mehdi Edno, 26, a Communications manager from London and Bordeaux, and Mitchel Taylor, 26, a plumber from Sheffield. Finally, the girls will also meet Andre Furtado, 21, a student and Instagram star.

