Love Island: everything to know about 2023 summer series

If Love Island is a bit of you, chances are that you’ll be gearing up for the ITV2’s show’s return this summer. The new collection of islanders will be coupling up and bomb shelling and being mugged off in the Spanish sunshine, and we couldn’t be more excited. But what do you need to know before the show airs? Here’re all the details about the 2023 summer edition of the beloved show…

When does Love Island 2023 air?

The hit show will be back in Mallorca for series 10 on Monday 5 June on ITV2 and ITVX - so tune in!

WATCH: Meet the 2023 Love Islanders

Who is in the Love Island 2023 cast?

The first ten contestants on Love Island have finally been confirmed, and we can’t wait to see Andre, Jess, Mitchel, Ella, Medhi, Catherine, George, Molly and Tyrique make their connections! For more info on the new cast, find out all the details about the new stars here.

© ITV Ruchee Gurung in Love Island 2023

What is different on Love Island 2023?

ITV has introduced new duty of care rules for villa contestants, including pausing social media handles and accounts over former concerns on social media abuse and trolling. Speaking about the situation, former islander Amy Hart said: “I didn’t really take into account when I went into the villa that although my best friend was really excited to run my social media account, it was me that signed up to do the show, not my family and not my friends. But it was them that had to read the death threats and it was them that had to read the horrible messages.”

© Vincent Dolman Andre Furtado on Love Island 2023

Following concerns of bullying and misogyny, islanders will also complete video training and guidance on respectful behaviour, controlling and coercive behaviour as well as language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions.

Who is hosting Love Island 2023?

The show will see Maya Jama return as the host while Iain Stirling will once again voiceover the villa action or the duration of the show. Maya made her debut as Love Island’s new presenter for the winter version in January 2023, and viewers were loving her presenting style on the new series, which was previously hosted by Laura Whitmore and the late Caroline Flack.

© ITV Maya Jama is presenting the show once again

Why did Laura Whitmore quit Love Island?

Laura stepped down from hosting the show after admitting that she struggled with flying back and forth alongside her new projects. She shared the news on Instagram, writing: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.

© Photo: ITV Laura left the show in 2022

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Are there any Love Island spin-offs?

One episode a night not enough for you? Love Island: Aftersun, which interviews cast members after they leave the villa as well as their family members, celebrity experts and former contestants, will also be making a comeback. Sam Thompson and former Islander Indiyah Polak will also be hosting the official Love Island podcast, The Morning After.

© Vincent Dolman Indiyah and Sam are hosting the show's official podcast

