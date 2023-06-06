Naga Munchetty issues warning to fans following exciting career update away from BBC Breakfast

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has warned her fans about a fake account impersonating her on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram page, the journalist shared a screenshot of the account, which shared a similar username to Naga and has a photo of the presenter as the profile picture.

Naga captioned the post: "This account is not mine. It is impersonating me. My account is @tvnaga."

Fans were quick to react to Naga's warning, with some recognising the false profile. One person wrote: "Yes I got a request but knew it was fake," while another added: "Yes Naga, I got a request to follow it but I knew straight away it's not you."

SEE: Naga Munchetty's eclectic Hertfordshire home has the boldest interiors

MORE: Naga Munchetty inundated with support after revealing debilitating womb condition

Naga's post comes just a day after she announced that her documentary series, Claimed and Shamed, has returned for another season.

© Curve Media Naga announced that a new series of Claimed and Shamed has been released

Sharing a snap from the new season, the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram: "New Series Alert! We're back today @bbcone @10am X."

The show, which has been running for 15 seasons, exposes the growing problem of insurance fraud and follows a team of investigators as they hunt down suspected fraudsters.

© Gary Moyes Claimed and Shamed has been running for 15 seasons

The TV star's followers were quick to share their excitement over the new episodes, with one person writing: "I'll be watching, love this programme," while another added: "Yes Naga. Great programme. Happy to see it back."

Another fan couldn't help but mention Naga's recent appearance as guest host on the BBC quiz show, Have I Got News For You. Praising her presenting skills, they wrote: "Not relevant to this program, however, did want to say I watched you on Have I Got News For You… thought you chaired it [excellently]. Witty, funny, tongue in cheek. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Wish it was a regular gig."

Naga hosted the latest episode of Have I Got News For You

The episode, which aired on Friday 2 June, saw Naga present the programme, joined on the panel by former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, Ruth Davidson, and regular team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

Naga was widely praised by viewers for her appearance on the show, with many calling for the journalist to become a permanent host.

Viewers praised Naga's hosting skills on Have I Got News For You

One viewer tweeted: "Naga as permanent host please. Brilliantly funny with great chemistry with Paul and Ian," while another wrote: "Give the person who thought of getting Naga to host a raise – absolutely excellent choice."

While Naga has clearly been busy with various TV stints in recent weeks, she can regularly be seen hosting BBC Breakfast from Thursday to Saturday each week alongside Charlie Stayt.

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

Naga Munchetty's career in TV

After graduating from Leeds University with a degree in English Literature and Language, Naga went on to achieve a postgraduate degree in Newspaper Journalism, which led to her first jobs writing for The Evening Standard and The Observer.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty makes confession about her teenage years

The BBC star, who is married to TV director James Haggar, made her TV debut while working at Reuters Financial Television before landing various stints at CNBC Europe, Channel 4 News and Bloomberg Television.

Naga joined the BBC in 2008, initially working on BBC Two show Working Lunch before presenting the news bulletins for BBC News and eventually becoming a main host on BBC Breakfast in 2014, replacing Susanna Reid when she left for Good Morning Britain.

© Photo: Getty Images Naga hosts BBC Breakfast alongside Charlie Stayt

Naga can also be heard on the airwaves, hosting a mid-morning slot on BBC Radio 5 Live from 11am until 1pm on Monday to Wednesday each week.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.