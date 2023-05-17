Naga Munchetty lands new hosting job away from BBC Breakfast

Naga Munchetty has landed a new presenting gig on Have I Got News For You. The journalist will guest host an episode of the BBC panel show, which will air in June.

The 48-year-old, who hosts BBC Breakfast alongside co-star Charlie Stayt from Thursday to Saturday each week, will be joined on the panel by Times Radio host and former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, Ruth Davidson.

© John Phillips Naga will guest host an episode of Have I Got News For You in June

The upcoming episode, which airs on Friday 2 June at 9pm on BBC One, will mark the first time she has guest hosted the show, having only appeared as a panellist back in 2018.

The BBC quiz show features two teams, one always captained by Ian Hislop and the other by Paul Merton, plus a guest panelist each. The team captains and their guests must answer questions on various news stories from the week prior.

Since 2002, when regular host Angus Deayton was sacked following reports of various scandals in his personal life, the show has been fronted by a different celebrity each week. Jeremy Clarkson, Martin Clunes and David Tennant have all hosted the programme in the past.

© Matt Crockett Ian Hislop and Paul Merton are team captains on Have I Got News For You

This isn't Naga's only project away from BBC Breakfast, however, as she also hosts the BBC One documentary series, Claimed and Shamed. The show, which exposes the growing problem of insurance fraud and follows a team of investigators as they hunt down suspected fraudsters, has been presented by the BBC broadcaster since 2019.

MORE: BBC Breakfast stars' rarely pictured homes: Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty and more

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty looks completely different with longer locks in throwback photo

Filming for the latest season of the documentary wrapped back in April and Naga marked the occasion with a post to Instagram.

Sharing a selfie that showed the journalist smiling while standing in front of several crew members. She penned in the caption: "And that's a wrap! Have loved filming this latest series of Claimed & Shamed! These fabulous people are fantastic fun to work with - I will miss them. New series on @bbcone soon."

© Instagram Naga Munchetty shared a selfie with the Claimed and Shamed crew

Naga Munchetty's career in TV

After reading English Literature and Language at Leeds University, Naga went on to achieve a postgraduate degree in Newspaper Journalism, which led to her first jobs writing for The Evening Standard and The Observer.

The BBC star, who is married to TV director James Haggar, made her TV debut while working at Reuters Financial Television before landing stints at CNBC Europe, Channel 4 News and Bloomberg Television.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty calls for more diversity in newsrooms

Naga went on to join the BBC in 2008, initially working on BBC Two show Working Lunch before presenting the news bulletins for BBC News and eventually becoming a main host on BBC Breakfast in 2014, replacing Susanna Reid.

Hosting the current affairs show requires an early start for Naga, who sets her alarm at 3.45am from Thursdays to Saturdays. "I don't actually need more than about five hours of sleep on the trot," she told The Independent earlier this year, adding that she sometimes treats herself to a nap in the afternoon.

© BBC Naga became a main host in 2014

"I've timed my routine to 16 minutes," she explained. "Everything is laid out: face moisturiser, hair wax, body moisturiser, deodorant – it’s all in the same order every single time."

© Gary Moyes Naga also hosts BBC One series Claimed and Shamed

© BBC Naga presents BBC Breakfast alongside Charlie Stayt

© Getty Images Naga joined the BBC in 2008

Naga is married to TV director James Haggar

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.