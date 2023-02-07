Naga Munchetty announces exciting news - and fans are delighted The BBC Breakfast star was inundated with fan messages

Naga Munchetty revealed some exciting career news on Monday - and it's safe to say fans of the broadcaster are delighted!

The 47-year-old journalist announced the return of her BBC One documentary series, Claimed and Shamed, which exposes the growing problem of insurance fraud and follows a team of investigators as they hunt down suspected fraudsters.

Taking to her Instagram page, Naga shared a poster for the new series, writing: "We're back! The new series of Claimed & Shamed will be broadcasting weekdays from today at 10.30am @bbcone and streaming on @bbciplayer X."

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section, with many looking forward to seeing more of the BBC Breakfast star on their screens.

One person wrote: "You can never have enough @tvnaga on your screen!" while another added: "Excellent. I'll catch up on BBC iPlayer great show."

Naga revealed the news on Instagram

A third person commented: "SUPERB."

The announcement comes just days after Naga said goodbye to one of her BBC Breakfast colleagues, Kate Varley.

Posting a snap of the Breakfast team, showing Kate sitting next to Naga on the red sofa, Kate wrote on Twitter: "Saying goodbye to this brilliant team this week. @BBCBreakfast thanks for an incredible 4.5 years - I'll miss you!"

Naga, who is married to TV director James Haggar, commented on the post, writing: "You will be greatly missed.1 more to go… X."

Kate was quick to reply, tweeting: "Thanks Naga. Feels very real now! See you in the morning (I'm bringing treats)."

Kate isn't the first BBC staff member to announce their departure in recent months following Joanna Gosling's exit back in January.

Naga is back with a new series of Claimed and Shamed

Naga is clearly close with her BBC Breakfast colleagues and routinely hosts the show alongside her co-presenter Charlie Stayt, as well as weather presenter Carol Kirkwood.

Following rumours of a feud between Carol and Naga, the weathercaster denied the reports in a recent interview, telling The Sun: "I love Naga and we just have banter. I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It's a good, fun job."

