All there is to know about Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt's wife and children The presenter is incredibly private when it comes to his personal life

Charlie Stayt is a familiar face to many thanks to his role on BBC Breakfast, which sees the star wake up the nation with the latest news headlines alongside co-star Naga Munchetty.

While Naga has been away from the programme in recent weeks, the pair usually appear from Thursday to Saturday. The journalists have fronted the show together for many years and their friendship is clear for all to see - watch the duo get the giggles while live on air in the video below.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt laugh after spotting large Union flag in backdrop of interview

Although Charlie has been a public figure for many years, having begun his TV career back in 1995, he likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Here's all we know about his wife and family…

Who is Charlie Stayt's wife?

Charlie Stayt is married to Anne Breckell. While not much is publicly known about Anne, it has previously been reported that she is a manager at a global corporation.

The pair tied the knot back in 1995 before going on to welcome two children together, Phoebe Senara, who was born in 1997, and Jake Hamilton, who arrived in 2000. According to reports, the family previously lived in Twickenham in south-west London but later moved when Breakfast relocated to MediaCityUK in Salford, Manchester.

Charlie is very private about his personal life

Charlie is incredibly private about his family life and does not have a social media presence.

The 60-year-old first joined Breakfast as a relief presenter before quickly being promoted to Friday to Sunday host.

In 2008, he became the weekend presenter, hosting alongside various presenters, including Naga.

When Dan Walker left the programme last year, he stepped in as the main weekday host until Jon Kay was announced as Dan's replacement.

Charlie hosts Breakfast alongside Naga Munchetty

Speaking about how he copes with the early starts, Charlie previously told RadioTimes.com: "I refuse to snooze. As soon as the alarm goes off, I am up. The other thing is, I embrace the siesta. It’s become a big thing for me. I sort of sit down in the afternoon and consciously do nothing. No snooze and have a siesta, that’s the formula."

