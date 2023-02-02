Everything Naga Munchetty has said about her rarely-seen husband James Haggar

Naga Munchetty is a familiar face to many thanks to her stint on BBC Breakfast, but how much do you know about her life off-screen?

The broadcaster, who likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, is married to TV director James Haggar. Find out everything you need to know about him here and all Naga has publicly said about their relationship.

Who is James Haggar?

James Haggar is a television director and broadcast consultant. He has previously worked as a senior director for companies such as CNBC, Sky and ITV.

From 2015 to 2021, he worked as a senior director on Sky News' panel show, The Pledge, before moving to GB News as a creative director.

While Naga has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with James, to whom she married back in 2004, she has occasionally shared some insights into their romance. Read on to see what she has said…

Naga and James' first date was at a pool hall

In an interview from 2016, the 47-year-old revealed that she and James' first date took place at a pool hall - the perfect location for the snooker-loving couple. Speaking from their Hertfordshire home, she told the Daily Mail: "My first date with James was at a pool hall. We love snooker and pool and this is one of the cues for our snooker table – it's three-quarter-sized with grey baize, which is a bit more stylish than green."

The couple met at a pool hall

Naga says 'being kind' is the secret to a happy marriage

On the secret to their long-lasting marriage, Naga opened up about the advice the pair received on their wedding day. "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right," she told The Guardian in 2016.

She went on to share that the couple enjoy spending quality time together on the golf course. "James and I are both golfers, and I think it’s great for our relationship," she explained.

"It gives us a few hours together when we’re walking and talking and catching up; it really makes a difference. Golf takes you on a journey together, and it means you stay in touch with one another."

The journalist also revealed that she and James "don't row" while chatting with Louise Minchin on the Her Spirit Podcast. "James and I don't row, and he's a lovely, lovely man, he's definitely the better half," she said.

Naga and James enjoy golfing together

Naga and James don't celebrate Valentine's Day

One surprising confession Naga has made about her relationship is that she doesn't celebrate Valentine's Day. Back in February 2021, while addressing her BBC Radio 5 Live listeners, Naga said that she had "quite strong opinions" on the annual holiday, without going into too much detail.

When asked by co-host Nihal Arthanayake what the last romantic gesture she made was, she revealed: "It would be an act of kindness, that's the most romantic thing I could think of, being kind to someone."

"Being kind to someone is romantic because all romance is, is showing that you've thought about someone else, and being thought about is a wonderful thing, and being cared for is a wonderful thing."

Sharing some examples of her kind gestures for husband James, she divulged: "Head rub! I gave a head rub yesterday and it was received with such gratitude!"

Naga and James have been married since 2004

Naga says James is a feminist

Naga opened up about her husband's social views in a previous interview from 2019. "My husband proudly declares himself a feminist, as do many of our friends, male and female – I think it's very hard not to," she told Glamour.

Naga and James don't want children

Naga has been fairly open about her and James' decision to not have children. Speaking to her Radio 5 Live listeners back in 2020, the broadcaster spoke about the criticism she has received for her life choice.

"I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn't want children, someone told me I was wicked," she divulged. "Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren. It's quite interesting, isn't it, how people react?"

She continued: "I'm past the age now where people expect me to have children. But people can be quite forthright: 'Oh, you can't have them?'

"I think people find it unusual that both in the relationship have agreed or decided or come to the conclusion that they don't want children."

