Naga Munchetty absent from BBC Breakfast sofa following health diagnosis

Naga Munchetty was missing from the BBC Breakfast sofa on Thursday morning and replaced by business presenter Nina Warhurst.

The journalist usually fronts the show from Thursday to Saturday each week alongside her co-star Charlie Stayt.

Naga's absence comes just over a week after she revealed that she had been diagnosed with a little-known womb condition called adenomyosis, which causes her excruciating pain.

She told her Radio 5 Live listeners: "Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain. In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I’ll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."

© BBC Nina Warhurst stood in for Naga, hosting alongside Charlie Stayt

Naga explained that she lives "every day on painkillers" and said that she does not wear "light-coloured trousers" while presenting BBC Breakfast as she is "so afraid" of leaking while on her period.

Detailing a time that she almost passed out while hosting the show, she said: "I just said, 'I have to leave'. And I went to the loo and I thought I was going to pass out, but I threw up and then just came back."

© BBC Naga usually hosts the show alongside Charlie Stayt

Speaking about the crippling pain she experienced the weekend before, she revealed that her husband James called an ambulance in the middle of the night. "I was writhing around and moaning and screaming in pain. Eventually, I got to sleep after about 45 minutes. And then it happened again in the middle of the night and we had to call an ambulance because I couldn’t be moved. And I was just screaming.

"All I remember saying is: 'If the ambulance comes (which it didn't), do not let them give me a full hysterectomy'. Because that is the only cure to get rid of it," she said.

© Instagram Naga revealed her diagnosis on her BBC Radio 5 Live show

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old shared her first Instagram photo since revealing her diagnosis, sharing an update with her fans. Posting a selfie showing the star looking fresh-faced, she wrote in the caption: "It's not actually that warm out there this morning! Did a short run anyway to get going. Feeling better for it and [sweating emoji]."

© Instagram Naga says the pain had her "screaming for 45 minutes" recently

Promoting her 5 Live afternoon show, she added: "I'll be in your [ear emoji] later @bbc5live 11am-1pm. Talking more about #adenomyosis and how to raise awareness and ensure better care and diagnosis for those who suffer with it."

Fans were quick to praise the broadcaster in the comments section, with many thanking her for raising awareness of the condition. One person wrote: "Excellent work!! Will be listening - great to see a public profile raising the awareness of adenomyosis. So much work still needs to be done in the UK!" while another added: "Thank you so much for helping us spread awareness on this debilitating condition."

© Photo: Getty Images Naga's husband James Haggar called an ambulance for her when she was "writhing" in pain

