Who is For Her Sins star Jo Joyner's husband?

Jo Joyner is keeping viewers gripped in the new psychological drama, For Her Sins, which is currently airing on Channel 5.

The actress plays high-flying lawyer and mother of two, Laura, who appears to have it all until she meets a mysterious woman. While viewers are getting to know more about Laura's complex life, how much do you know about the actress who plays her? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Jo's family life, including who she's married to…

Who is Jo Joyner's husband?

Jo Joyner is married to fellow actor and drama teacher Neil Madden. The couple began dating when Jo was 25 and went on to tie the knot five years later in 2007. They live near Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire with their two children.

Neil has popped up in various TV shows over the years, including The Bill, Lewis, Holby City and Silent Witness.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Jo Joyner is married to fellow actor Neil Madden

Jo sometimes shares glimpses into her married life with Neil and even shared a sweet tribute to her husband on his birthday in March 2019. Sharing a collage of photos of Neil with their two children, the former EastEnders star penned in the caption: "Happy Birthday to this incredible man, father, husband - have a great day, miss you."

© Instagram Jo shared a collage on Instagram to mark her husband's birthday in 2019

Does Jo Joyner have children?

Jo and Neil share two children; twins Freddie and Edie, who were born via IVF treatment in 2009. The couple turned to IVF after three years of trying to conceive naturally.

Jo has been very open about her pregnancy journey over the years, telling The Mirror: "We tried everything – acupuncture, fertility diets, reflexology – but nothing worked. We had tests and knew there was a slim chance anything [natural] would work and that was when we made the decision to try IVF.

"The twins were very longed for – we were incredibly lucky because we had them with our first round of IVF."

Opening up about her family life, Jo admitted that she finds it hard being away from her children while filming for projects. She told The Mirror in 2018: "It's been tough being away from the kids so much. I've been doing virtual mothering, where I video call them every night.

© Instagram Jo and Neil tied the knot in 2007

"But they're a well-oiled machine and get on fine without me, with my parents living nearby. Plus, I'm sure the secret to a happy marriage is working away. Genuinely, I think it would be really hard to have a normal 9-5 life and still have stuff to talk about at the weekends. Both having your own lives is great."

What is For Her Sins about?

Jo Joyner is currently starring in Channel 5's new drama, For Her Sins, which follows Laura Conroy, a woman who has it all – a loving husband, two beautiful children and a successful career as a lawyer. However, behind closed doors, she is struggling to juggle her work and home life.

© Channel 5 Jo stars in For Her Sins

The synopsis continues: "When Laura meets charming newcomer Emily in the school playground, they become fast friends. Laura's husband Rob often works abroad, leaving a stressed Laura to deal with the children alone while juggling returning to work after the birth of their son.

"The beguiling, ever-helpful Emily is a real saviour in Laura's eyes. However, all is not what it seems.

"We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura's neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

© Channel 5 Jo stars opposite Rachel Shenton

"But Laura is hiding something too… and these two women are bound by a shared secret, one they have both tried to keep buried. But nothing stays a secret forever."

