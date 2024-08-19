5 upcoming Channel 5 dramas that look seriously good

Channel 5 has unveiled its offering for autumn, and we're already dreaming of days spent in front of the telly, pumpkin latte in hand, and a knitted blanket for good measure.

Once summer draws to a close, the broadcaster has a pretty impressive slate of dramas ready to premiere. From returning favourites, All Creatures Great and Small, and new additions like The Wives and Ellis, there's plenty to watch next season.

© Helen Williams / Playground Prod / Channel 5 Television All Creatures Great and Small All Creatures Great and Small is back for a fifth outing. While a plot synopsis is yet to be released, the latest instalment continues to "bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s".

© Channel 5 The Teacher Kara Tointon, Emmett J. Scanlan and Will Mellor lead The Teacher – a follow-up to Channel 5's psychological thriller of the same name. "When a student's death is revealed to be murder, Dani, a dedicated art teacher, quickly becomes entangled in a web of desire and deceit with her own marriage at the centre of it," the logline teases.

© Channel 5 Ellis Sharon D. Clarke stars as DCI Ellis, a black female cop used to being overlooked, despite her first-rate crime-solving abilities. After she's parachuted into failing investigations, the tenacious detective gets to work in the pursuit of justice.

© Channel 5 The Hardacres Described as a "rags to riches story," this series follows the Hardacre family as they move from a fish dock to a vast country estate in 1890's Yorkshire. Claire Cooper, Julie Graham and Liam McMahon round out the cast.