The Wives viewers saying same thing about Channel 5's new drama

Channel 5's new thriller, The Wives, made its debut on Monday night – and viewers have given their verdict on the series.

The mystery drama, which stars Tamzin Outhwaite, Angela Griffin and Jo Joyner, follows the unravelling of one family on a summer holiday that changes their lives.

WATCH: Channel 5's new drama, The Wives

While some viewers were left a little "confused" by the plot, others were glued to their screens and praised the compelling drama.

Taking to social media, one person penned: "Wow, The Wives - Cracking stuff. Absolutely everybody catch it if you can. Next episode tomorrow!"

Tamzin Outhwaite, Angela Griffin and Jo Joyner star in The Wives

A second viewer remarked: "Loving #TheWives! Got a feeling that NOTHING is what it seems and I can't wait to watch it unravel!" while a third added: "Three strong women who are intelligent and want to have fun. What's not to like? Enjoyed it and looking forward to it becoming even more mysterious."

For those yet to catch up on the series, it follows three sisters-in-law and close friends who set out to unravel a family mystery.

The synopsis continues: "One year ago, Annabelle Morgan disappeared while on holiday in Malta, leaving behind her husband Charlie and daughter, Sky. The police concluded that she must have fallen to her death from the perilous cliff edge where they found her phone.

© Mark Cassar / Gaumont Ltd / Channel 5 Television Viewers praised the gripping series

"This summer the Morgan clan are returning to Malta where they all have holiday apartments. The family want to move on with their lives but when Charlie arrives with a new young girlfriend, questions resurface about what happened to Annabelle. The wives: Beth, Natasha and Sylvie begin to suspect that Annabelle’s death wasn’t an accident and undertake their own investigation."

Angela, who plays Natasha, revealed that the thriller element of the show is what drew her to the part. "I love the thriller element and the mystery of Annabelle's disappearance, but the massive draw were these women who are finding themselves in their late 40s and early 50s," the actress told Channel 5.

© Mark Cassar Angela Griffin plays Natasha

"I'm surrounded by women of this age. The whole project is about how women change, evolve and redefine themselves as seismic events take place in their life, such as children leaving home. You have to ask yourself who you are now you don’t have oestrogen. You’re constantly having to work out who you are in relation to everybody else."

The Wives continues on Tuesday 17 September on Channel 5 at 9pm. Episode one is available on My5.