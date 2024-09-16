Inside Tamzin Outhwaite's love life including very famous ex-husband

Tamzin Outhwaite is back on our screens in Channel 5's new thriller, The Wives. The 53-year-old actress stars alongside Angela Griffin and Jo Joyner as three sisters-in-law and close friends who set out to unravel a family mystery.

Tamzin is a household name thanks to her roles in EastEnders, New Tricks and Hotel Babylon. But did you know that her ex-husband is also a huge TV star? Keep reading for all we know about her love life…

Tamzin's famous ex-husband

Tamzin was previously married to Lucifer star Tom Ellis.

Tamzin and Tom, who is also known for his role in the BBC sitcom Miranda, met back in 2005 when they were introduced by their mutual friend, James McAvoy. After tying the knot in 2006, they went on to welcome two daughters, Florence and Marnie.

© Ian Gavan Tamzin and ex Tom Ellis were married between 2006 and 2013

The couple separated in 2013 and divorced the following year. Their relationship reportedly ended after Tom's affair with a co-star and while Tamzin hasn't shared many details about their split, she has hinted at infidelity as the reason behind it.

She told Essentials Magazine in 2015: "I wouldn't not be with my husband over a one-night stand is all I'll say."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Tom and Tamzin share two daughters

Then in July last year, the actress shared further insight into the breakdown of their marriage.

"Ten years since the father of my kids walked out on us for the final time," she wrote in a now-deleted post on X. "I still meet new people on jobs who reveal more infidelities & lies that he committed.

"But thankfully my heart and soul are clear & clean & I could not be happier right now. #Gratitude."

Tamzin's love life

In 2017, Tamzin met director Tom Child at a yoga class and the pair went public with their romance the following year.

Opening up about her relationship back in 2021, Tamzin praised her boyfriend, who is 20 years younger than her, as the "perfect stepdad" to her young girls.

© Photo: Instagram Tamzin with her boyfriend Tom Child

"It takes a really special human to come in as a younger stepdad with two young girls," she told Jenny Powell and Kelly Pegg on The Hot Mess Mum Club podcast.

"To be able to sort of politely back me up with them and stay stuff like, 'You can't speak to your mum like that' and sometimes he wants to get more involved and sometimes the girls would just want to be with him," she continued. "When we are just as we are, we have a wonderful time, and make each other laugh and sing and laugh together, it’s the closest thing to organised chaos."

Addressing their age gap during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine in 2020, she said: "I tell you what it is, when you get to this age, you stop caring what people think and I think that’s a really important place to get to, because now the only opinions that matter are my two girls and if they adore him, which they do… That's all I need."