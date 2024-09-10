The Teacher viewers make same complaint about series 2 of Channel 5 drama

Channel 5's gripping drama, The Teacher, returned to our screens on Monday night with its highly-anticipated second season. While many viewers were glued to their screens, others were left a little distracted by a particular scene, which some felt was "far-fetched".

For those yet to catch up on the anthology drama, it follows devoted art teacher Dani (Kara Tointon), whose affair with a fellow colleague has tragic consequences. While Sheridan Smith starred in the first series, the new episodes feature a new cast of characters led by Kara, Will Mellor and Emmett J. Scanlan.

WATCH: Kara Tointon stars in series 2 of The Teacher

Warning! Spoilers for episode one ahead.

During a school trip, Dani sneaks off to meet Jimmy (Mellor) for a steamy rendezvous in the woods. But when one of her pupils, Zac, goes missing in her absence, panic sets in. Despite a desperate search to find him, Zac is eventually found dead in a lake and Dani quickly becomes entangled in a web of lies.

While the story hooked many viewers, others found it a little hard to believe that two teachers would leave their students unattended for an illicit meeting in the woods.

© Channel 5 Kara Tointon and Will Mellor play Dani and Jimmy

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "I'm 99% certain that really wouldn't happen on a school trip! Especially in broad daylight," while another added: "Away on a school trip, surely teachers need to be extra careful! Not like what the two of them did. So ludicrous!"

A third viewer asked, "Why would you think of doing that? Literally, on a school trip, and you leave the group unattended?" while another added, "This is so far-fetched."

Others defended the show, however, with one person writing: "People are saying #theteacher is too far-fetched to be believable and I'm like, it's not," while another praised the gripping drama: "#TheTeacher so far on 5 has me hooked... 15 minutes in and she's on the affair. This could go horribly wrong now!"

© Steffan Hill / Channel 5 Television Some viewers felt the show was far-fetched

Another fan added: "What a start to the new series of #TheTeacher."

For those yet to watch the series, it follows school teacher Dani, who loves her job and is an inspiration to her students but lacks a "properly functioning marriage with real intimacy and mutual desire".

Her life changes dramatically when an impulsive affair with a fellow colleague soon spirals out of control.

© Channel 5 Emmett J. Scanlan plays Tim

The synopsis continues: "When a pupil goes missing on a school trip, Dani rightly blames herself for being too easily distracted.

"When things start to take a sinister turn, she is forced to lie, and quickly finds her life falling to pieces. She risks everything to right the wrongs that she has, in part, been responsible for."

The Teacher series 2 continues on Tuesday 10 September at 9pm on Channel 5.