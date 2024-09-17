All Creatures Great and Small's Samuel West reveals Siegfried 'oversteps the mark' with Mrs Hall in season 5

All Creatures Great and Small star Samuel West teased what's in store for Siegfried Farnon and Mrs Hall in the upcoming fifth season of the hit Channel 5 period drama, which returns to screens on Thursday.

The new series will see Mrs Hall get stuck into the community war effort as a blackout warden, reporting to Darrowby's assertive warden, Mr Bosworth. When the pair clash, Siegfried "oversteps the mark" as he tries to defend his housekeeper and friend.

WATCH: The trailer for All Creatures Great and Small series five

Chatting to HELLO! and other press ahead of the new series, Samuel said: "There's a moment with Bosworth where Siegfried learned something that he ought to have known before. The fact that Bosworth rhymes with jobsworth is not a coincidence. He's incredibly annoying and he's taken Siegfried's staff member and friend and left him lonely with a cold supper more often than necessary.

"When he starts mistreating her in a sort of excess of misplaced gallantry, Siegfried steps in to defend Mrs Hall.

© Helen Williams / Playground Television / Channel 5 Television Samuel West plays Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small

"He oversteps the mark, and she says, 'I can fight my own battles', and that's a very important lesson for him," continued the actor. "And he apologises later, again, quite grumpily, but it's an important bit in their relationship where he thinks he's doing the right thing for reasons which he doesn't fully understand about being a bit jealous of the fact that Mrs Hall is away so often. And then she says that was wrong."

© Channel 5 Siegfried 'oversteps the mark' with Mrs Hall

Speaking about Mrs Hall's new role, Anna Madeley said of her character: "She knows all the nooks and crannies of Darrowby and she and Bosworth have a nice clash over whether or not she's suitable for the job. So she's looking to get more involved and more active."

In series five, which is set in the spring of 1941, we find Helen adjusting to life as a new mum, with the help of Mrs Hall and Siegfried, while Carmody is now part of the furniture and James is away at RAF Abingdon.

© Helen Williams / Playground Prod / Channel 5 Television Series five begins on Thursday

The synopsis continues: "With World War II now fully underway, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up. Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan's surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped."

All Creatures Great and Small series five begins on Thursday 19 September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5. Seasons 1-4 are available to watch on My5.