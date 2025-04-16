Martin Clunes' upcoming drama with Midsomer Murders actor sounds unmissable

Calling all Martin Clunes fans! The beloved actor is set to star in an upcoming comedy-drama with a star-studded ensemble cast – and it sounds unmissable!

The 63-year-old, who is best known for his roles in Doc Martin and Men Behaving Badly, will appear alongside the likes of James Buckley and Gabriella Wilde in the uplifting film, Mother's Pride, which comes from the writers, directors and producers of box office smash hit films, Finding Your Feet and Fisherman's Friends.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more…

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The plot of Mother's Pride Set in the West Country, the film tells the story of "a failing pub, a divided community and a grieving family whose lives are changed by brewing real ale and entering the Great British beer awards", according to the synopsis. The film is produced by Fred Films in association with Flying Fish Productions, with Nick Moorcroft (Fisherman's Friends: One and All) at the helm as director. Nick also penned the screenplay alongside Meg Leonard (Finding Your Feet, Fisherman's Friends). The creative duo described the film as "a love-letter to family, community, real ale and Britain’s forgotten rural traditions" in a previous interview with The Guardian. Nick said: "Pubs are really important for communities, bringing people together, which is especially pertinent with Covid as they tackle loneliness and social isolation. But on our location scouting, we were visiting pubs that have been empty for two years – and will never become pubs again. Each is filled with history and memories. It's really sad."

Meet the star-studded cast of Mother's Pride The film boasts an impressive cast, featuring Jonno Davies (Better Man, Kingsman: The Secret Service) as Cal Harley, Martin Clunes (Doc Martin, Manhunt) as Mick Harley, and James Buckley (White Gold, The Inbetweeners) as Jake Harley. They're joined by Gabriella Wilde (Poldark, Endless Love) as Abi, Mark Addy (Game Of Thrones, Sherwood) as Paxman, Lana Moorcroft (Fisherman's Friends: One and All) as Romy, Luke Treadaway (Lockwood & Co, A Street Cat Named Bob) as Edward Pritchard and Miles Jupp as Jeremy (Midsomer Murders, SAS: Rogue Heroes). Rounding out the main cast are Lola Rose Maxwell (Starstruck), Josie Lawrence (A Clever Woman), Karl Collins (Spent), Stephen Leask (Trigger Point) and Emily Lloyd Saini (Code 404).

© Penske Media via Getty Images Mother's Pride release date news Mother's Pride, which wrapped filming in October last year, is expected to arrive in cinemas on September 26, 2025, according to Digital Spy.

© ITV Martin's other upcoming projects Mother's Pride isn't the only exciting project Martin has in the pipeline. The actor is presenting a new travel series for ITV, Martin Clunes' Islands of the Atlantic, which comes to screens on Friday, 2 May. The series sees Martin explore an array of ocean islands, from the jungles of the 'African Galapagos', via Madeira, the Azores and the Faroe Islands, to the frozen heart of Greenland, according to the synopsis. It continues: "On his travels, Martin Clunes discovers the astounding diversity of the Atlantic Ocean’s island cultures and creatures, and the little-known stories of the resident humans and animals."