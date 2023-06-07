Six dating tips from professional matchmakers

The stars of Roku Channel's new reality show Match Me In Miami have expert dating advice

Dating in 2023 is, to be frank, hard. With dating apps, in-person meet-ups, speed dating opportunities and more, it should be easier than it is – so why are we all getting it so wrong?

Enter the new Roku Channel show Match Me In Miami – think Selling Sunset meets Millionaire Matchmaker – which takes us into the lives of six Miami dating experts who work with anyone and everyone to help them find love.

To celebrate the launch of the new show, hitting Roku Channel on June 9, the six experts offer six pieces of advice exclusively to HELLO!

Dating Tip Number One: 'The Scantron'

Tiff Baira's number one rule for any singletons arriving at the bar, party, gym, or even the coffee shop, is to always "scan for all the hottest people in there".

"You have to make sure you have positioned yourself next to the hottest person in the room that you want to talk to," Tiff says.

Dating Tip Number Two: Love yourself first

It may seem obvious but as Taty Cokley acknowledges, it's easier said than done to love yourself first before you go looking for romance.

"It's about digging up the trauma, asking the 'why' questions, and getting to know yourself first," Taty says, recommending that we all step off of social media and relearn what makes us unique.

Dating Tip Number Three: It's not about what you want

The dating experts meet with those unlucky in love all the time, but they have to look past the facade and get to know what the client needs - not what they think they want.

As this clip shows, when Devyn Simone talks to a client, she recommends activity dates where you can get to know what you're looking for in a partner, and "be the best version of yourself".

Dating Tip Number Four: Never get back with an ex-partner

Nelly Sudri has some harsh words for her friend and colleague Elsa Moreck in this clip from the show, when Elsa insists she is never going back to her ex - and Nelly calls her out.

"If you are still entertaining the wrong people, you're blocking off the opportunity to find the right person," Nelly wisely tells her.

Dating Tip Number Five: A date is not an interview

It makes sense to want to get the important questions out of the way quickly – What does monogamy mean to you? Do you get along with the family? Are you close to your exes? – but as Laura Rachael says, "it's a mood killer".

Try to keep your qualifications for a partner under wraps, and be more subtle with your questions.

Dating Tip Number Six: Confident people take their time

"Confident people take their time, they don't mind talking slow, or moving slow, because they believe what they have to say is worth waiting for," says Elsa who has worked with many an anxious client.

Focusing on your breathing and slowing down the initial first meeting can make all the difference, as science says we make our first impressions within three seconds, and as Elsa shows her client in this clip - those three seconds can make all the difference.