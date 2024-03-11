Reba McEntire's emotional response on The Voice revealed as season 25 stars talk new coaches, surprises, and more

The Voice returned for a milestone 25th season on February 26, and the competition is already raging as coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan+Shay vie for the top prize.

As the blind auditions continue, the first of the promising new members of each of the coaches' teams speak with HELLO! about being behind-the-scenes of the NBC singing competition, working with their superstar mentors, and even more.

Read on as RLETTO, William Alexander, Anya True, Bri Fletcher, and Mafe open up about their journeys on The Voice and some of their highlights from the experience so far…

© Getty Images This season featured the debut of the first dual coaches, Dan+Shay

Working with superstar coaches

RLETTO: Chance is literally the most chill person I think I've ever met. Gaining knowledge from Chance is a prize in itself. Living in the moment is incredible but, looking deeper into the future is what I live for and Chance truly opened my eyes to realizing that.

Mafe: The moment John Legend turned I knew he was the right choice for me. I am so grateful that all the coaches turned but when I saw John's face and how much he was enjoying the performance, I knew he would be the right one for me and my journey.

© Getty Images RLETTO, a member of Team Chance

Their favorite memories with their coaches

William Alexander: My favorite memory [with Reba McEntire] is actually from my blind audition, when I spoke about my grandfather and how much he meant to me, Reba got emotional as well which just made me that much more excited to work with her!!

© Getty Images William Alexander, a member of Team Reba

Bri Fletcher: Chance is amazing! He wants the best for his team and is really encouraging. My favorite memory so far is him handing me the hat and welcoming me to his team. It was such an amazing moment. And yes, I was very starstruck. How could you not be?!

The most surprising and heartfelt thing about being on the show

Anya True: The most surprising thing about being on The Voice has been the outpouring of support I've received…In the music industry it's easy to feel overwhelmed, especially when you're young, but my coaches and fellow contestants have supported me, believed in me, and grown my confidence. For that, I'll be forever grateful!

© Getty Images Anya True, a member of Team Dan+Shay

WA: When I found out that season 25 would have THE DOUBLE CHAIR for the first time, I was shook to say the least, seeing it in person with Dan+Shay sitting in the chairs just made all that much more surprising and cool!

M: Being able to sing in front of such an amazingly talented panel of coaches has been one of the biggest highlights of my life. And to, on top of that, sing in Spanish? And represent my people? It was the best way for me to start my journey with The Voice.

Their biggest cheerleaders

R: To be honest I have 4! First being my coach, Chance! Second, Dan & Shay! They both literally hype me up every time I've been in front of them… Last but truly my favorite, Asher HaVon! We have exchanged great conversations of confidence, appreciation and joy.

© Getty Images Mafe, a member of Team John

WA: My biggest cheerleader is definitely my family. My family has been through so much with me and have always supported me in everything that I do!!

M: My family, always my family. I am blessed with an incredible support system that will be there with me throughout any path I decide to take on in life.

AT: My biggest cheerleaders are my family. They have supported me throughout my journey leading up to The Voice. I'm so grateful for my parents and my sister for all of the support they have given me over the years.

© Getty Images Bri Fletcher, a member of Team Chance

BF: My biggest cheerleader has been my husband. He is so supportive and always there to cheer me on. Seeing him and my mom scream and cheer for me brings happy tears to my eyes every single time!

