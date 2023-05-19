NCIS: LA star Medalion Rahimi talks proudest moment as long-running show comes to an end

On NCIS: LA, Medalion Rahimi has represented a minority rarely seen on screen - a proud Middle-Eastern muslim woman who wears the hijab and works for the American government. "I'm proud of the fact that there's so many women and girls who have reached out to share how Fatima has really inspired them," Medallion, 30, tells HELLO! ahead of the show's series finale on Sunday May 21 on CBS.

"Seeing someone on TV who resembles them, or has somewhat of a similar background, is what's so inspiring for so many people, and it's why I wanted to get into acting, to represent, and I'm just so proud that Fatima was the first Hijabi series regular on a network TV show."

© CBS Medalion joined NCIS in 2019

Medallion stars as NCIS Special Agent Fatima Namazi, who was assigned to the Office of Special Projects Team in Los Angeles.

Over the course of her four years, she he has become a beloved character, and she shares how it was a "collaborative effort" working with the show runners and writers to portray Fatima as accurately as possible.

© CBS Portraying Fatima has been Medalion's proudest moment

"We had many open conversations about it, it was totally a collaborative effort in trying to create Fatima and have her be this character that you can relate to but who also has a very unique backstory," the 30-year-old recalled.

"They wrote this beautiful episode, 'In the Name of Honor', that shows Fatima and her support for Iranian women and women in the Middle East who are fighting for their basic human rights. I had reached out to producer R. Scott Gimill to ask if that was something that we could do because I think it's important, when you have an Iranian Muslim female on the show who is representing so many people who don't feel like they're represented on television enough, and then there's this huge movement happening – a woman-led movement – it's a good idea to acknowledge it, and they were totally on board, and so supportive."

© CBS Medalion has starred as Fatima for four years

"Then we got to add the beautiful slogan at the end of the episode to show our support, which is really what means the most."

The episode ended with Fatima looking out over the sunset as, in Farsi, she said the words: "Woman, Life, Freedom."

© CBS Medalion at the NCIS LA wrap party

NCIS: LA will finish with season 14 in May. Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement which read: "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch. It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise.

"From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

© CBS Fatima wears the hijab on the show

Over the course of the last few years, Fatima has become a beloved character, and viewers were introduced to her parents - and the potential for an office romance.

"I would have loved to see her interact with [her parents] more," Medallion told HELLO! when asked if there were any storylines she wishes we had seen play out on screen if there was only more time, before teasing: "There was this inkling of a relationship, a romantic relationship, but we didn't really get to see it fully wrap up... but it seems like things were turning out well for her in that department."

© CBS The NCIS LA finale airs on CBS

Fans began to see the potential for an office romance between Fatima and Devin Roundtree (Caleb Castille) who joined the team full time as a field agent after completing his FLETC training.

CBS presents A SALUTE TO NCIS: LOS ANGELES airs on Sunday, May 21 at 10/9c.

