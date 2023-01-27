Why solo pleasure makes us happier than sex with a partner - a sex expert explains Sex expert Anna Richards explains why solo pleasure is key to happiness

We're all familiar with the flood of feel-good chemicals that washes over us after sex, adding a spring to our step and a smile to our faces, but what if we told you that you'd actually feel even better after a solo sex session than post-partner sex?

That's right; masturbation can make us happier than sex with a partner – music to the ears of single people everywhere.

"Sex, with or without orgasm, creates a chemical release of oxytocin and serotonin, which gives you a euphoric high," explains sex expert and founder of pleasure platform FrolicMe, Anna Richards. However, Anna goes on to explain we don't need another person with us to create that post-sex high.

Sex expert Anna Richards shares the benefits of solo play

"Solo pleasure is fantastic because it's the one time you can be completely selfish," Anna says. "Masturbation is purely about you and you are purely engaged in understanding how you're pleasuring yourself. You're not having to communicate that to another person."

Why does masturbation make us happy?

Solo pleasure is hugely important as it will give you the same happy chemical release as sex, but without the added pressure of pleasing someone else, or feeling self-conscious about how you look, explains Anna.

"Unfortunately, there's a stigma around masturbation that we're still trying to fight, but the more we look at masturbation from a health benefit, the better."

1. It's self-care

"Masturbation is so important because it gives you some 'me time,' says Anna. "Give yourself 15 minutes, breathe deeply, feel calm and while your body is releasing all those fabulous chemicals, you focus and understand what you need to achieve orgasm.

Solo sex is a form of self-care

2. It helps you connect with yourself

"By masturbating and spending that time alone, you can understand what it is you like, so when you come to have partner sex you can be clear about your preferences," Anna explains.

"If you're struggling to achieve orgasms with a partner, solo pleasure can teach you what it is that you like."

3. It boosts self-esteem

If we don't feel self-confident, we can struggle to feel truly happy. Anna explains that solo play is key to finding self-confidence.

"Solo pleasure supports our self-esteem because we understand our body more and we have a better sense of what we want from sex with a partner," she says.

"You can be clearer as to what it is you like," Anna continues. "We haven’t been taught to understand our own bodies, so to try and communicate that to a partner is quite difficult.

"You bumble your way through hoping that at some point your partner will do something you like, but if you haven't been telling them what you like, it can be a struggle.

"You become so much more confident when you understand the pleasure of sex," Anna concludes.

