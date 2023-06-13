Never Have I Ever: why fans were divided over show’s ending

Never Have I Ever season four marked the end of the hit comedy show, but fans certainly had a mixed reaction to the show’s conclusion. While a love triangle has been teased throughout the four-season run between Devi, Paxton Hall-Yoshida and Ben Gross, the show concluded with Devi finally getting together with Ben, while she and Paxton became good friends.

In the final season, Devi and Ben’s one-night stand ends awkwardly, with the pair unsure of each other’s true feelings. As a result, Ben begins to date Margot, while a hurt Devi moves on with a 'bad boy' boyfriend Ethan, before sharing one last smooch with Paxton. However, Ben finally comes to his senses and confesses to Devi that he loves her (after having flown from the other side of the country). We love to see it!

This conclusion got a mixed response from fans, particularly those who were rooting for Devi and Paxton to be 'endgame'. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Anyone who’s mad at the ending probably watched this show blind-eyed because Ben & Devi are perfect for each other, season 4 showed us this again clearly & they ended up together for a reason whether you like it or not."

Another person disagreed, adding: "Benvi it's cute and has some really good tropes, but Daxton will always be my endgame. they changed each other's lives, Devi taught Paxton to bring out the best in himself, and he taught her to love herself for what she is."

© Netflix Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross in Never Have I Ever

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, feels the same! In an interview, she explained: "Of course I have preferences… I’m team Paxton! Okay? I’m a team Paxton girlie! A. That kind of chemistry is more my kind of vibe. I love seeing them on screen together, I love the way they push each other and grow together while still being opposites.

"I don’t someone who is so similar to me… I like my own personality and I don’t need to see my reflection in my partner so I think they suit each other better!"

She and Paxton end up being good friends

However, plenty of viewers were more keen to discuss how Devi’s romantic storylines weren’t the priority in the final season, but instead the show put more focus on how Devi had moved on from the grief of losing her father, and built a solid relationship with her mother.

© Netflix Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi

"Not over how much I loved the final season of Never Have I Ever," one fan tweeted. "The main victory is not academic success or a romantic relationship but the long journey of Devi facing her trauma and learning how to empathise, regulate her emotions and be kind to herself and others." Another person added: "The true love story on Never Have I Ever has always been between Devi and her mom and everything else is secondary!!!!!! Ben and Paxton WHO."