7 best Sharon Horgan movies and TV shows that are a must watch

Has Sharon Horgan ever done a bad movie or show? We can’t think of one!

Sharon Horgan is a woman of many talents. Not only is she an incredible comedy and drama actress, she is also a writer, director and producer. The star’s new BBC drama Best Interests is set to land on Monday alongside Michael Sheen, but what else can you see her in? We’ve put together our favourite Sharon Horgan movies and TV shows…

Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

Our favourite show of 2022 - and co-created by the star - sees Sharon take centre stage as Eva, one of five sisters who decide to take it upon themselves to murder their sister’s diabolical, emotionally abusive husband. With every attempt comes more drama - but believe us when we say you have never rooted for characters to succeed as much as the bad sisters!

WATCH: See the trailer for dark comedy Bad Sisters

Game Night - Amazon Prime Video

Game Night is a surprisingly hilarious comedy drama starring the likes of Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. When a games night goes horribly wrong, a group of friends accidentally find themselves embroiled in a real abduction case. In it, Sharon plays Sarah, an intelligent and funny colleague of Ryan’s who has been brought along on a first date.

© New Line Cinema Sharon Horgan in Game Night

Catastrophe - Netflix/Channel 4

Making her something of a household name was Catastrophe, the Channel 4 comedy starring Sharon alongside Rob Delaney. In it, the pair play a couple of singletons who, after a one-night stand, find out that they are expecting a baby. Chaos ensues. The pitch-perfect show has four seasons, and is an absolute must-watch!

Sharon Horgan starred alongside Rob Delaney in Catastrophe

Together - BBC

In a dramatic turn, Sharon stars opposite James McAvoy in this one-off TV film about a couple on the brink of divorce who are suddenly forced to go into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The television film almost feels like you’re watching a play as the couple speak to the camera and snipe at each other. While very funny, it also comes with a gut punch, so be warned.

James McAvoy also stars

Criminal - Netflix

Criminal is a fascinating Netflix show with each episode looking at a different interrogation, with viewers attempting to learn just what the person has been accused of - and if they are guilty. Sharon plays an online vigilante whose dodgy intel has catastrophic consequences - and it is a brilliant performance.

Sharon was the star in an episode of Criminal

Shining Vale - Lionsgate+

Starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, Sharon co-created this drama about a dysfunctional family who move to a small town after a scandal. However, their new home isn’t exactly what they expected as demons are haunting it. This comedy meets horror show is definitely worth checking out!

Courteney Cox stars in Shining Vale, which was co-created by Sharon

Motherland - BBC/Netflix

And finally, who doesn’t love Motherland?! The witty comedy about a group of mums at the school gate was once again co-created by Sharon, this time starring Anna Maxwell-Martin as our main, stressed and overworked mum alongside Diane Morgan as her school mum bestie, Liz. The show is still going strong, and we can’t wait for season four!

Are you a fan of Motherland?

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.