Fubar: will there be a season two of Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix show??

Fans have been loving Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix show Fubar, which follows the star as a retired agent who accidentally ends up working alongside his daughter, who is also a spy. The show has been a hit with critics and viewers alike, but is it back for season two? Find out here…

Unfortunately, we don’t have an official answer just yet. Netflix usually waits several months before giving the green light for further seasons to go ahead in order to have a look at the audience data and determine the show’s popularity. However, it appears that they have become stricter with what they renew - with many shows that have been number one of the streaming platform being dropped.

WATCH: FUBAR’s official trailer on Netflix

That being said, Arnold’s show has certainly set the scene for season two, as Luke and Emma must now operate with the knowledge that their family know about their line of work.

Speaking about getting involved in the project in the first place, Arnold told The Hollywood Reporter: "[Executive producer] David Ellison came to me with the idea of a TV show. I said, ‘It has to be something where I can use all my aspects and talents. It has to be fun. It has to be action-packed. It has to be sweet. And we shouldn’t try to get around my age – let’s play my age.’"

© Netflix Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode one

Taking to Twitter to discuss the series, one person wrote: "#Fubar is the best new show right now! Please let there be a season 2!!! Ps, we all want puppets now! @Schwarzenegger #ThatsItAndThatsAll." Another fan added: "I’m watching right now #FUBAR and I like it so much. It reminds me one of your best films ever like #TrueLies... I like the sense of humor over all mixing with action."

A third person tweeted: "So the first episode of #FUBAR was watched last night @Schwarzenegger and I bloody loved it… But I don’t know if I'm gonna watch the next episode or start the new documentary which I’m really pumped for so awesome to have you back on the screen… a hero of mine then & now."

© Netflix Have you been enjoying Fubar?

© Getty Images The actor was joined on the carpet by his daughters and son-in-law

So what is Fubar about? The official synopsis reads: "A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor."

It has been a very busy time for Arnold, who also had a documentary land on Netflix on Wednesday. The three-part series looks at the actor’s journey from Austria to becoming the American dream, with plenty of candid interviews including the man himself. Will you be checking it out?

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.