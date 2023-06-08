Why is Never Have I Ever ending after four seasons?

Never Have I Ever is finally concluding with season four, and fans have been devastated to say goodbye to the likes of Devi, Paxton, Ben and Fabiola. But why does the show have to wrap up at all? Here's why the creators decided to end it after four seasons…

The series was co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who spoke candidly about their decision to call it after the gang finished High School. Mindy told TODAY: "Every year the cast is getting older and we want them to be believable in high school. We knew how we wanted to end the show when we started the show. And four years does seem just to be like the perfect amount of time for a high school show."

Her co-creator Lang added: "It feels nice to know that this was our last season so that we could really land the plane in the right way. Hopefully, fans will be very happy with the way we wrap things up."

Mindy added to PopBuzz: "The truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows. So we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time."

The pair confirmed that they would be ending the show ahead of filming season four, saying that they couldn't wait "to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures". They added: "Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

However – and spoilers for those who have yet to watch season four yet – the last moments of finale have left fans somewhat hopeful that we will return to Devi's story at some point in the future, as the show's narrator John McEnroe concluded the show by saying: "So, this is John McEnroe live, signing off. For now." Intriguing!

Chatting about the finale, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan told The Hollywood Reporter: "They’re going to be shocked — a lot of fans are going to be upset, a lot of fans are going to be happy. But I think what really grounds the show is Devi’s journey, and that part is amazing. I think no matter what team you’re on, you’re going to love it, just for the fact that Devi’s hero journey comes to a really nice end."

Jaren Lewison, who plays Ben, added: "I think that half of them are probably going to be really excited and half are probably going to be in absolute despair. Hopefully they’ll recognize why it had to happen and trust in the writers."

