Loose Women’s Janet Street-Porter, 76, left in shock after being threatened during walk - details

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter has spoken about her shock after a stranger hurled abuse at her while she went for a "quiet walk" by the ocean.

The TV personality took to Twitter to discuss the alarming incident, writing: "I went for a quiet walk by the sea in Kent this afternoon. A car suddenly drove up behind me, the man behind the wheel screamed I HATE YOU, WE ALL HATE YOU, YOU ARE STUPID and when I tried walk away he turned round and spat out YOU WILL GO DOWN. He's driving a grey Golf."

She added: "I am ok, but it was a bit of a shock. I don't know a single person who would get pleasure from driving up to a woman walking by herself on a quiet road by the sea and shouting abuse at her. But maybe I haven't lived!"

The 76-year-old was met with plenty of support, with one person writing: "Sound's malicious. What a scary world we living in hope you’re doing well. Keep safe," while another person wrote: "I'm sorry this happened to you, just awful & unnerving. So many angry people in the world right now. Keep on being you, we love you."

Janet opened up about the shocking moment

A third person tweeted: "So sorry Janet. No one deserves that. It's just not acceptable. Sadly many believe they are untouchable and can do whatever they want without consequences. Sending love." We hope she’s doing okay!

© Photo: Rex She was going for a walk when the incident occured

The star is a regular on our screens as she debates often controversial topics on the popular daytime panel show, and previously opened up about her experience with domestic abuse. Back in 2020, she explained: "When I was in an abusive relationship I did not discuss it with anyone, because I realised I had made a complete fool of myself, you are paralysed.

She took to Twitter to discuss

"You might have the number on your supermarket till but then it's like telling more people what a mess you've made of things, you do blame yourself… I used to go and stay with somebody else… In the end, I was getting divorced but my husband was in my house, and I don't want to go into too much detail because to this day I'm slightly fearful of him, which is an incredible thing to say.

"But I rang his mother and basically threatened her, not threatened nastily but I explained what was gong on and she persuaded him to leave."