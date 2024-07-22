Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ruth Langsford reveals how she's feeling to be back on Loose Women after Eamonn Holmes split
Ruth Langsford in a brown blazer© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The former This Morning stars have separated after 14 years of marriage

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
19 minutes ago
Ruth Langsford has returned to Loose Women almost two months after announcing her divorce from her husband Eamonn Holmes.

The TV presenter appeared on Monday's edition of the show alongside Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards. 

Ruth Langsford on Loose Women© ITV
Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women on Monday

Welcoming her co-star back to the show, Coleen said: "Can I just say that I am so, so happy that you're back."

Janet chimed in: "Thank god!"

Clearly touched, Ruth, 64, responded: "It's very nice to be back with you."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes attend the 21st National Television Awards at The O2 Arena on January 20, 2016 in London, England.© Mike Marsland
Ruth and Eamonn's divorce was announced in May

Ruth and Eamonn, 64, confirmed their divorce back in May, with a spokesperson telling HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

The pair, who tied the knot back in 2010, share a son Jack, 22. Eamonn has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage. 

Journalist and broadcaster, Eamonn Holmes, (2R), with his wife Ruth Langsford (2L), his son Jack (L) and daughter Rebecca, poses with his medal after he was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to broadcasting, by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London on June 1, 2018© Getty
Ruth and Eamonn with their son Jack and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca in 2018

Eamonn and Ruth are known for their long-running on-screen partnership, having presented ITV's This Morning together between 2006 and 2021. 

WATCH: A look back at Ruth and Eamonn's relationship

While it's been two years since the pair have been publicly seen together, Ruth has been helping rehabilitate Eamonn as he continues physiotherapy for his mobility issues.

"I don't know how much Eamonn's mobility will improve. We live in hope," the Loose Women star previously told Women's Weekly.

Eamonn Holmes looking glum while sat with a smiling Ruth Langsford© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The former couple presented This Morning together between 2006 and 2021

"He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100% right. With any care situation - and there are millions of carers in this country - it isn’t always easy. It’s testing but we manage as a family."

She added: "I look at Eamonn, who's had his health and back problems, and it makes you realise how important your health is."

Eamonn Holmes sitting down© Getty
Eamonn is undergoing physiotherapy for his mobility issues

Ruth and Eamonn began dating back in 1997 before tying the knot over a decade later at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010.

Eamonn told HELLO! at the time: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever. This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!'"

