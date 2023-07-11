Tom Holland reveals he is sober after feeling 'enslaved' by alcohol: 'All I could think about was taking a drink'

Tom Holland has opened up about his journey with sobriety, admitting that he was obsessed over having a drink while trying to do Dry January, which spurred him into quitting alcohol for good.

The Spider-Man star was chatting on Jay Shetty’s podcast when he spoke about the situation, explaining: "I didn't one day wake up and say, 'I’m giving up drinking.' I just, like many Brits, had had a very, very boozy December, Christmas time, I was on vacation, and I was drinking a lot.

"I decided to just give up for January, I wanted to do just dry January, and all I think about was taking a drink. It was all I could think about. I was waking up thinking about it, I was checking the clock, 'When’s it 12?' And it just really scared me. I was like, 'Wow, maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing,' so I sort of decided to just punish myself and say I'll do February as well, I'll do two months off."

Tom went teetotal after he struggled to stop drinking

He continued that he really struggled with the challenge and found things like socialising and going out for dinner much more difficult, adding: "I started to really worry that I had an alcohol problem." The actor then made the decision to keep going until his birthday to prove that he didn’t have an issue.

He said: "I said to myself, if I can do six months without alcohol, then I can prove to myself that I don't have a problem. By the time I got to June 1, I was the happiest I had ever been in my life… Things that would go wrong on set that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride… I felt healthier, I felt fitter and I just sort of said to myself, why am I enslaved to this drink? Why am I so obsessed with the idea of having this drink?"

The actor is in a relationship with Zendaya

The actor, who is currently in a relationship with Zendaya, added: "If I could encourage someone to drink less, that would be great. But I don’t want to start getting into the world of, 'You need to stop drinking.' Because it’s not for me to say."

Tom, 27, recently confirmed that he would be taking a break from acting after his role in The Crowded Room, telling Extra: "I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, 'I need to have a break'."

The star has been six months sober

He also spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how he was unable to lose the character when he was no longer playing him, explaining: "I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life," he explained. "I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.' And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."