Exploring Tom Holland and Zendaya's adorable relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya are now one of Hollywood's biggest couples, but for ages fans were left guessing about the nature of their relationship.

Starring alongside each other as Peter Parker and 'MJ' in Marvel's Spider-Man films, the A-listers played an onscreen version of a comicbook pair long before they were revealed to be dating in real-life.

But after showing an amazing chemistry in their films and the interviews promoting them, both Tom and stylish star Zendaya had fans hoping there might be more going on than a friendship.

Tom and Zendaya star together in Marvel's Spider-Man films

Loading the player...

The Spider-Man stars denied dating rumours for five years, with Tom telling GQ how "frustrating" the speculation was. But this was a Hollywood duo which was meant to be, and in 2021 the actors went public with their relationship.

While both remain very private about their romance, now that it is out in the open the Euphoria and Chaos Walking stars appear to be settling into the benefits of not trying to hide their incredible love for each other.

When did Tom Holland and Zendaya meet?

Tom Holland and Zendaya met in 2016 during Zendaya's audition for Marvel's first Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Zendaya revealed a cute disagreement between her and the talented actor and gymnast about their first meeting in an interview with Variety in 2017.

"He says when we first met it was super awkward because he went for a handshake and I went for a hug," she said. "But I don’t remember that. I thought it was cool."

The Spider-Man sweethearts have amazing chemistry in the films

The meeting quickly led to the two actors developing a close friendship. Shortly after spending more time with his costar on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom told People magazine about how he and Zendaya had already become "like the best of friends" before adding: "She’s so great and amazing."

But both of the Hollywood stars insisted it was just a friendship for now, despite the on-screen romance between their Spider-Man characters. "We are friends… he's a great dude. We're the best of friends," was Zendaya's response when Variety tried to explore if there was any truth to rumours that the two were dating in 2017.

When did Tom Holland and Zendaya get together?

It is unclear exactly when the Marvel duo started dating.

Tom and Zendaya avoided and denied relationship rumours for quite some time before they became more open about their relationship in 2021. And while relationship rumours had been circling the young couple since 2017, it seems they genuinely were just close friends for a while after they first met.

Social media posts which the two shared for each other's birthdays show there was a lot of friendly love shared between the pair before they decided to try dating.

Tom shared these photos of him and Zendaya on her birthday

Back in 2017, Tom posted on Instagram for Zendaya's 21st birthday, joking about their height difference by saying: "Thinking about how to get taller." He then added the more heartfelt message: "Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday".

For the Uncharted actor's 23rd birthday in 2019, Zendaya shared a laid-back photo of herself, Tom, fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon and her assistant Darnell Appling on Instagram with the caption: "Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we’re all very lucky to have you and your weirdness."

Zendaya shared this cute candid of the pair with their friends Jacob and Darell

Later that year, the Spider-Man actor revealed he was single in an interview with Elle magazine, and again denied rumours that he and his co-star were dating each other.

When did Tom and Zendaya's relationship go public?

The actors' relationship was eventually revealed to the public in 2021 after they were photographed by paparazzi kissing in a car. Of the incident, Tom told GQ: "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

After the photos were published, the A-listers continued to mostly keep private, but began being more openly loving towards each other in social media posts. To celebrate the Euphoria star's 25th birthday in 2021, Tom posted a beautiful picture of the duo from their time filming one of the Spider-Man films.

The couple look so in love in this behind the scenes image

With the photo, the actor added an adorable caption full of love: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx".

Zendaya returned the favour later that year, calling the actor "my Spider-Man" in an Instagram post celebrating the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During that film's press tour the couple were publicly affectionate, and since then, the two have been seen out and about on several dates.

Their amazingly romantic visit to the Louvre in October 2022 even went viral with fans comparing the Marvel pair's relationship to the works of art Tom and Zendaya were visiting the museum to admire.

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya still together?

Yes, Tom and Zendaya are still together. The Spider-Man couple have been together now for at least a year and a half, and their romance is showing no signs of stopping.

Tom and Zendaya looked so in love at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya getting engaged?

Neither Tom nor Zendaya appear ready to get engaged just yet. Although the Marvel stars' close and loving relationship over the past year and a bit suggests getting married might be on the cards soon, should they wish.

But for now, the two seem content to settle down as just boyfriend and girlfriend.

Following her Emmy win for Euphoria in 2022, Zendaya gave an adorable insight into the couple's new comfort talking about their relationship in public. When asked by E!Online about who she first contacted to celebrate her win, Zendaya lovingly said: "I didn’t have to text my mom because my mom was already there… I texted my boyfriend."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.