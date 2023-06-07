Tom Holland reveals emotional impact of creepy new series on him: 'It did break me'

Tom Holland will be returning to our screens on June 9, with new psychological thriller The Crowded Room, where he will be playing Danny Sullivan who will be arrested for his involvement in a New York shooting that leads him to re-examine his life and discover something about him.

The series has been inspired by the 1981 non-fiction book The Minds of Billy Milligan, which was written about American criminal Billy Milligan, who was convicted of armed robbery and three rapes at Ohio State University. During his trial, Billy was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, leading to a first-of-its-kind case where his lawyers pleaded insanity and argued his alternate personalities were resposible for the crimes.

WATCH: See the trailer for The Crowded Room

Alongside his starring role, Tom also served as a producer on the series, and speaking to Extra, he revealed the impact that the series had on him, requiring him to take a break from acting.

"I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me," he told the publication. "There did come a time where I was sort of like, 'I need to have a break'."

Tom will play Danny Sullivan in the series

He explained that after filming wrapped he headed to Mexico for a week, before deciding to take a full year away from his profession. "That is a result of how difficult this show was," he added.

The Spider-Man star revealed that while he was used to roles having a physical impact on him, it took a long time to "recover" from the "mental" impact that he underwent for the show.

Tom spoke about the emotional impact that the series had on him

He also spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how he was unable to lose the character when he was no longer playing him, explaining: "I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life," he explained. "I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.' And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before.

The Crowded Room will also star Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin, a police interrogator who interviews. Also joining the cast are Emmy Rossum, Will Chase, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, Emma Laird, Jason Isaacs, Lior Raz and Thomas Sadoski.

Tom revealed he needed to take a break from acting

The first three episodes of the series will be released on June 9, and they will then be released weekly for the following seven weeks.

