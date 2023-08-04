Exclusive: 9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres gets emotional, praises fans for 'incredible' support amid unprecedented strike

Gina (who once costarred with Meghan Markle on Suits) was picketing at Sony Studios and spoke to HELLO!

As the ongoing SAG strike places uncertainty on the return of hit TV shows, fans are showing their support on social media louder than ever - and it's something 9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres is very impressed by.

"It's an incredible feeling to know that we're supported," said the Firefly and Suits actress who is now known for playing Captain Tommy Vega on Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star.

"We're speaking for the working man and woman. This isn't about making another million, it's really about educating people on the fact that most actors are living at a poverty level, that they can't afford to participate in the healthcare system that our union provides," she told HELLO!

© Getty Gina Torres as Tommy Vega in Lone Star

She continued: "It's about reminding people that it's not just our fight, it's everyone's fight that corporations are slowly squeezing us out at every level, in every industry. So we're here fighting for the little guy – and the medium guy."

Gina has been one of several 9-1-1 stars out on the picket lines every week, but as the strike heads into its fourth week – and the Writers Guild of America strike hitting day 100 – it's clear that new seasons of network and streaming shows will not be back until early 2024 at the very earliest.

© MEGA Gina is seen picketing with SAG-AFTRA and WGA members outside of Fox studios on July 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

The final episode of season four of Lone Star aired in May, and fans watched as beloved characters TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) finally got married… after a heartbreaking two-part finale that saw Carlos' father Gabriel Reyes (Benito Martinez) murdered in cold blood.

The shocking death came after Carlos and Gabriel had patched up their relationship after an earlier fight over why Carlos was refusing to join his father as a Texas Ranger.

© Getty TK and Carlos were supported by Captain Strand (Rob Lowe)

In episode 17 the police officer asked his father to be his best man but viewers then saw Gabriel answer his door where he was shot directly in the chest by a masked assailant.

In the following episode TK and Carlos postponed the wedding as the family worked through their grief. But with a little help from TK's father Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), the pair finally walked down the aisle watched on by the 118, including Captain Vega.

© Margot Judge Rafael stars as Carlos Reyes

"It's a blessing to be given these storylines," Rafael told HELLO! in our exclusive digital cover back in month TK, "because it's not every day that you get a story like this with juicy scenes where you have to focus and step up."