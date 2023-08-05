Strictly Come Dancing has announced the fourth celebrity that will be taking part in this year's show – just hours after revealing actor Amanda Abbington, TV presenter and newsreader Angela Rippon and film and theatre actor Layton Williams will be taking part in the 2023 series.

On Saturday morning, it was confirmed on Claudia Winkleman's show on BBC Radio 2 that Channel 4 News presenter, Krishnan Guru-Murthy will be putting on his dancing shoes for this year's show.

"I'm surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of 'you only live once!' and I can't wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude," he said in a statement, adding: "I know I'm going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I'm not the only one enjoying my participation."

Krishnan Guru-Murthy is the fourth celebrity to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Krishnan is best known as the main anchor of Channel 4 News, as well as reporting for the foreign affairs series Unreported World and hosting live debates for Channel 4 during elections, referendums and major crises, he also won the Royal Television Society Journalism Award for best Network Presenter in 2022.

Since joining the team in 1998 he has covered major events from the Omagh bombing to the 911 attacks and from the Arab Spring to the Ukraine War. He also commentates on live events for Channel 4 such as the Paralympics Ceremonies and presents programmes outside the news including the first live televised Autopsy.

He presents the Channel 4 News podcast Ways to Change the World. He started his TV career at the BBC presenting youth programmes before moving onto Newsround, Newsnight, BBC World and News 24.

Krishan joins Sherlock star, Amanda, who said of the exciting opportunity: "I'm thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I'm actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I'm really looking forward to the training too, I'm quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can't wait to start!"

Meanwhile, Angela Rippon, who currently presents BBC's Rip-Off Britain and is a regular on Morning Live and The One Show, said: "Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!"

Stage and screen actor Layton – who has performed in Billy Elliot and Everyone's Talking About Jamie – said: "Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It's time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!"

While we’re still waiting for the rest of the line-up to be confirmed, there has been plenty of rumoured stars, with Katie Price and Angela Scanlon among potential contestants. Katie even shared a photo of herself photoshopped while dancing with Graziano Di Prima, writing: "GET KATIE ON STRICTLY 2023."