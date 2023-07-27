Katie Price drops major Strictly Come Dancing hint

Katie Price has sent her fans into overdrive after she dropped a major hint over her desire to join Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Taking to her Instagram stories this week, the 45-year-old model reshared a snap of herself superimposed, showing her dancing with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima. "GET KATIE ON STRICTLY 2023," the post read from her official The Katie Price Show podcast.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's most amazing perfect 40 dances

The caption also read: "Strictly 2023... Let's make it happen." In response, Katie said: "I've got moves you've never seen."

Fans quickly took to the comments section, urging Katie to join the BBC ballroom series. "Yessss this would be iconic," one wrote while another remarked: "I'd actually watch it and I never watch Strictly." A third post read: "I'd love to see Katie on strictly, its got to happen x."

However, some others were concerned over Katie's injured feet. "What about ur feet tho would love to see it happen for u x [sic]," said one concerned follower, another added: "Would be cool to see. Has your feet recovered?"

Back in 2020, Katie injured her feet during a holiday in Turkey. She recently went under the knife again for a nose job. Speaking about the procedure on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the mum-of-five said: "There was nothing wrong with it. But, years ago when I had it done I had it shaved.

"I broke my nail as well because I didn't want to take my nails off - anyway, years ago when I had it done they shaved it, and it didn't need doing then."

© Getty Images Katie Price has revealed she would love to join Strictly

With Strictly Come Dancing just around the corner, there are plenty of reports on who might be taking part this year, with Nigel Harmon and Angela Rippon among the names. There's been no official confirmation from the BBC or Strictly team on which celebrities are taking part this year, but judging by previous years, the line-up is usually drip-fed to fans weekly from August onwards before Strictly's launch show in mid-September and the official start date towards the end of September.

Fans can look forward to reuniting with their favourite professional dancers as well as meeting the new contestants. The professional confirmed to be taking part in 2023 are: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal and Johannes Radebe.