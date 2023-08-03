Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced they've worked out one famous face who could be joining the show this year.

The theory arose after England cricket legend Stuart Broad announced his retirement from professional cricket over the weekend and many have taken to social media to express how the sportsman's timing is perfect!

One person wrote on X, previously known as Twitter: "Mark my words, bookmark this tweet, we will be seeing Stuart Broad on Strictly this year 100%."

Not only that but comedian and star of The Thick of It Chris Addison also tweeted: "Stuart Broad announces his retirement. A red light flashes in the Strictly Come Dancing office." Chris' funny tweet prompted many to reply and agree with the theory.

© Gareth Copley Stuart Broad of England with partner Mollie King and their daughter Annabella following Day Five of the LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match

One person said in response: "If he isn't doing the Cha Cha Cha in cricket whites with Soul Limbo as the music I'll eat my hat!" Another said: "Somewhere, walking quickly down a BBC corridor, a sequinned assistant is taking a glitter ball telephone into a producers office for sure," while a third mentioned Stuart's fiancée Molly King, a Strictly alum, in their tweet: "Pretty sure Mollie will talk him into it!"

Given Stuart's calendar becoming free and his connection to the show through Mollie, it's certainly a possibility that the 37-year-old could be heading to Elstree to pull out some show-stopping moves. We'll have to wait to find out…

© Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA Layton Williams has reportedly signed up

Stuart's fiancée, singer and radio DJ Mollie King, 36, took part in the show in 2017 and was paired with former professional AJ Pritchard at the time. The star, who shares baby daughter Annabella with her sportsman fiancé, gushed at the time how much she loved taking part in the BBC programme, so it's possible that she could be doing some persuading!

Meanwhile, the official lineup for the Strictly 2023 series has not yet been revealed, however, judging by previous years, the first few names are likely to the formally announced in the coming weeks.

There have been other big names floating around as potential celebrity contestants for series 21. The famous faces rumoured to be taking part include Bad Education actor and West End sensation, Layton Williams. According to the MailOnline, the actor has requested a male partner, with bosses hoping that he will have a shot at winning the Glitterball trophy.

© Shutterstock Could Angela Rippon be joining Strictly?

Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach has also reportedly signed up, as well as TV legend Angela Rippon. If the rumours are true, the 78-year-old broadcaster, who is known for her presenting role on BBC One's Nine O'clock News, would be the oldest contestant to compete in the lineup.

What's more, Angela fronted the original version of Strictly – a show called Come Dancing which ran from 1988 to 1991 before briefly returning in 1998 – meaning her signing up for the show would be a fabulous full-circle moment.