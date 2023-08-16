Harlan Coben's Shelter: Everything you need to know about Prime Video's new thriller series

Prime Video's spooky adaptation of Harlan Coben's mystery thriller novel, Shelter, premieres on Friday, telling the story of teenager Mickey Bolitar, who moves to Kasselton, New Jersey to live with his aunt following the sudden death of his father. Intrigued? Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: The trailer for Harlan Coben's Shelter on Prime Video

The eight-part series, which stars Jaden Michael in the lead role, sees the first novel of Coben's bestselling young adult series brought to life on the small screen. The show marks Harlan's first collaboration with Prime Video, with his previous works, Safe, The Stranger and Stay Close, previously adapted for Netflix.

What is Harlan Coben's Shelter about?

The story follows trauma-filled high school junior Mickey Bolitar, who moves in with his aunt after his father is killed in a car accident.

© Michael Parmelee Jaden Michael stars as Mickey Bolitar

The synopsis continues: "Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community.

"With the help of his friends, the inventive Spoon and secretive Ema, Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends—and perhaps even Mickey’s own complex family history."

Author Harlan serves as an executive producer on the show, which is co-produced by MGM International Television Productions and Amazon Studios.

© Michael Parmelee Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar and Adrian Greensmith as Arthur 'Spoon' Spindell

Who stars in Harlan Coben's Shelter? Meet the cast

Jaden Michael leads the cast as Mickey Bolitar, with Constance Zimmer playing Mickey's aunt Shira Bolitar.

Meanwhile, Adrian Greensmith and Abby Corrigan portray Mickey's new friends, Arthur 'Spoon' Spindell and Ema Winslow.

Rounding out the cast are Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady, Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell and Brian Altemus as Troy.

© Michael Parmelee The series premieres on Prime Video on Friday 18 August

Describing the thriller, Jaden said: "If you like a show that’s filled with twists and turns and mystery but you also want something that has a little bit more depth than most high school dramas, then I think Shelter is for you. If you want to feel something, if you want to learn something, come watch Shelter."

MORE: Red, White and Royal Blue viewers saying same thing about Prime Video's new rom-com23 best crime shows to watch on Netflix

MORE: 23 best crime shows to watch on Netflix

Meanwhile, Constance said: "This show is a combination of a suspense thriller, mixed in with some light-hearted comedy, intertwined with a coming-of-age [story] for teens and adults who are still coming of age."

© Michael Parmelee Missi Pyle as Hannah and Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar

Speaking about the fictional town of Kasselton, she added: "In this town, every single person has secrets. That's the problem. An entire community has secrets which then leads to a lot of possibilities of things that could have happened, should have happened, or that are going to happen."

Harlan Coben's Shelter release date

Shelter premieres on Prime Video on Friday August 18. Episodes will become available to stream on a weekly basis until the season finale on Friday September 22.