Deadloch’s ending explained - and will there be a season 2?

Deadloch has been a sleeper hit in the UK since landing on Amazon Prime Video this summer. The Australian murder mystery comedy-drama follows a pair of detectives as they attempt to track down a serial killer in the small town of Deadloch. So how did the show end, and will there be a second season? Find out here…

What happens in Deadloch?

In the Amazon Prime Video series, Dulcie, a sergeant at the sleepy town of Deadloch, has a chance to recreate her exciting detective days in Sydney after a man is found dead - but as the bodies keep piling up, she - and her wayward partner Eddie - realise that there is a serial killer at large who is only targeting men who have committed various crimes in the town, from domestic violence to infidelity.

WATCH: Amazon Prime Video’s Deadloch trailer

Who was the killer in Deadloch season one?

After going through an array of suspects, with everyone from Dulcie’s friend Skye to Abby’s former fiancé James under the microscope, Dulcie and Eddie realise that, contrary to their original suspicions, the serial killer is actually a man, not a woman, and that he is using poison to knock out his victims as a homage to women.

Madeleine Sami as Eddie Redcliffe and Kate Box as Dulcie Collins

After tracking down a fake name used by the killer, they realise that the perpetrator was also responsible for the death of two prostitutes in Sydney before killing the villainous men of Deadloch. They realise that the serial killer is actually Eddie’s new lover Ray McLintock, or 'Ray Pies' as she calls him, who decided to start murdering men after learning about feminism. Working in a kitchen with Skye in Sydney, he discovers her struggles with the men of Deadloch, which explains why her father was the original victim.





After confronting him and finding the men of the town in the knick of time (who Ray had kidnapped from a bus), Ray stabs Dulcie and attempts to escape, only to be swept away in the river by a current, falling down a waterfall and impaling himself.

Will there be a Deadloch season 2?

Season two has yet to be officially announced by Amazon Prime Video, so watch this space for updates! The show’s co-creator, Kate McCartney, previously hinted at future seasons - so we’re certainly feeling hopeful! The finale also sets things up for more adventures of Dulcie and Eddie, who are now living in Darwin, as they go to visit Eddie’s former partner’s wife, having decided that they are going to find out who shot and killed him.