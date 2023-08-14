Red, White and Royal Blue viewers saying same thing about Prime Video's new rom-com

Amazon Prime Video's new rom-com, Red, White & Royal Blue, premiered over the weekend and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new film.

The movie, which is based on Casey McQuiston's hugely popular novel, tells of the romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the United States, and Prince Henry of England.

WATCH: The trailer for Prime Video's Red, White and Royal Blue

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans praised the adaptation, with one person writing: "#redwhiteroyalblue was so CUTE! Highly recommend if you're looking for a good rom-com!" while another added: "Just finished Red, White and Royal Blue. And it's just soooo beautiful. Loved every second of it!! It's a total 10/10 for me."

© Amazon Prime Taylor Zahkar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as Alex and Henry

A third person commented: "Red, White & Royal Blue was such a cute movie! I absolutely loved it," while a fourth agreed, adding: "I've finished the movie and good god it was so good. I needed a moment to breathe."

Other fans applauded the performances from the two leads, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, with one person writing: "Taylor Zakhar Perez & Nicholas Galitzine dedicate to their performances and chemistry in such a beautiful way," while another hailed the actors as "phenomenal".

A third person commented: "The best rom-com I’ve seen… not because it’s queer… but the maturity of the storytelling, the depth of character building (thanks to the amazing performances by @TheRealTZP & @nickgalitzine)… not your usual rom-com, definitely! A must-watch!"

Viewers praised the new film

What is Red, White & Royal Blue about?

Red, White & Royal Blue follows the complicated romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the US President, and Prince Henry of England.

The pair initially don't get along and after news of their rivalry hits the tabloids, they must feign friendship for the sake of US-British relations.

© Jonathan Prime The film follows the romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry of England

READ: I watched Red, White and Royal Blue and this is my honest review

EXCLUSIVE: Red, White and Royal Blue's photos reveal Alex and Henry's romance

The synopsis continues: "Alex and Henry have a lot in common—including their contempt for one another. Their long-standing feud hasn’t been much of a problem until a catastrophic altercation at a royal event is highly publicised and creates a potential wedge between the U.S. and Britain at an inopportune time.

"Their families and handlers force the rivals into a staged 'truce' in an effort to smooth things over—and what unfolds from there is far from what the two men could have expected."

Who stars in Red, White & Royal Blue? Meet the cast

The Kissing Booth actor Taylor Zakhar Perez leads the cast as Alex, starring opposite Purple Hearts actor Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Prince Henry.

© Jonathan Prime Uma Thurman plays President Ellen Claremont

Meanwhile, Uma Thurman portrays Alex's mother and the President of the United States, Ellen Claremont, while The Serpent actress Ellie Bamber and Blackadder actor Stephen Fry also star.

Does Red, White & Royal Blue follow the novel?

While the film is based on the romance novel by Casey McQuiston, director Matthew Lopez admitted that his version is "very similar and also simultaneously very different," during an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

© Amazon Prime The film is based on Casey McQuiston's hugely popular novel

He said: "I know that's probably a controversial thing to say but it wouldn't have served the story very well [to be 100% faithful.]"