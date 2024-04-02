The Summer I Turned Pretty season three: plot, cast and release date

After two suspense-filled seasons, The Summer I Turned Pretty will return for a third and final outing. Sharing the news in August 2023, author Jenny Han delighted fans by revealing that the latest instalment will be even longer than the first two. You know what that means – even more love triangle drama between Belly and the Fisher boys!

"We'll Always Have Summer. So excited to finally share that we're coming back to Cousins for Season 3, and this time we'll have 10 whole episodes," Jenny wrote on Instagram. "It's been hard not being able to work on the show because of the ongoing strikes, but we can't wait to get going on Season 3 as soon as we're able."

Thankfully, the SAG-AFTRA strikes were concluded in November last year, meaning TSITP is officially free to start production. So, what's the latest on season three? Here's what we know so far…

What is season three about?

While an official synopsis is yet to be released, the third series will be inspired by We'll Always Have Summer – the third book in Jenny Han's trilogy.

© Amazon The third season is based on Jenny Han's book We'll Always Have Summer

"Belly has only ever been in love with two boys, both with the last name Fisher," teases the novel's logline. "And after being with Jeremiah for the last two years, she's almost positive he is her soul mate. Almost. While Conrad has not gotten over the mistake of letting Belly go, Jeremiah has always known that Belly is the girl for him.

"So when Belly and Jeremiah decide to make things forever, Conrad realizes that it's now or never—tell Belly he loves her, or lose her for good. Belly will have to confront her feelings for Jeremiah and Conrad and face the inevitable: She will have to break one of their hearts."

Meet the cast

Details on the cast are limited at this point in time, however, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney are all expected to reprise their roles. Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer will likely return as Steven and Taylor too.

© Getty Christopher Briney, Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno

As fans of the show will remember, series two depicted the heartbreaking death of Conrad and Jeremiah's mother, Susannah Fisher. Played by Rachel Blanchard, it's unclear if the actress will appear in flashback scenes.

Release date

Due to filming delays last fall, it's unclear when production will begin on season three. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2024, Gavin Casalegno was asked for an update. "I think we're filming in March. I have zero idea of a script. I don't even know. It could even be, like, filming in October or July. I'm just going off rumors," he said. "Sometime this year. Hopefully soon. I hope. That's all I got for you."

Based on the star's response, season three could be with fans in either late 2024 or at some point in 2025.