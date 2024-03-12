Line of Duty's Martin Compston teams up with Vigil star for new psychological thriller – and it sounds gripping

Line of Duty star Martin Compston and Vigil actress Anjli Mohindra are set to star in an upcoming psychological thriller on Prime Video – and it sounds gripping.

Titled Fear, the three-parter follows a couple named Martin and Rebecca, who move from London to a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two children in search of a fresh start. While their new life seems idyllic, their neighbour Jan starts to make unnerving comments to Rebecca that "turn out to be the start of something far more intimidating," according to the synopsis.

© Photo: BBC Line of Duty's Martin Compston stars in the new series

The couple soon find themselves "facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare", and with no help from the authorities, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have "nowhere to turn to for help".

Starring alongside Martin and Anjli are Solly McLeod (Tom Jones), James Cosmo (Jack Ryan), Maureen Beattie (Deadwater Fell), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones), Anneika Rose (Crossfire) and Bhav Joshi (Diplomat).

© BBC Vigil's Anjli Mohindra (left) plays Rebecca

The series, which is currently being filmed in Glasgow, is set to premiere on Prime Video sometime next year. An official release date has yet to be announced.

The drama is adapted by screenwriter Mick Ford from Dirk Kurbjuweit's 2018 novel of the same name. Meanwhile, Justin Chadwick (The Other Boleyn Girl, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) is at the helm as director.

© ITV Solly McLeod also appears in the Prime series

Martin is perhaps best known for playing Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, which last aired on the BBC in 2022 with its season six finale.

While it was reported last year that the show might return for a three-part special, Martin addressed the rumours during an appearance on ITV's This Morning in June. "Unless you hear anything from us, I'd leave it at that," he said. "There's always rumours, and I'm delighted there's always rumours, it means people want us back and that's a lovely feeling. But you don't want people to get their hopes up so unless it comes from me, Vicky, Adrian or Jed."