John Whaite has made a new revelation about "mistakes" he's made in the past. Appearing on Thursday's edition of Lorraine, the former Strictly Come Dancing finalist was discussing his new book, Dancing on Eggshells, when he spoke candidly about "being human" and previous errors of judgement he's made in his life.

"I've spoken very honestly on television and social media about all of my struggles and my high and my lows," he began.

WATCH: John Whaite talks previous mistakes in candid interview

"I want to show people [with the book] that we're all human, and that no matter what you're doing in life, there is reassurance that whatever mistakes you make, whatever regrets you have it's all part of the bigger picture."

He continued: "We make mistakes, we make errors of judgement, and just because I'm on television doesn’t mean that I'm not going to make the same mistakes, or even worse mistakes, because I've made a lot of mistakes in my time and you have to own them, because we've seen recently the damage that secrets can do to people and the way that they can be twisted and contorted, and I want to say that this is my truth."

Speaking about his relationship with his fiancé Paul Atkins, he added: "We pride ourselves on honesty and communication, we don't own each other."

The 34-year-old also opened up about his relationship with his former Strictly dance partner, Johannes Radebe, who John "fell in love with" according to his latest interview with The Sunday Times. Discussing the close bond they formed on the show, John told host Christine Lampard: "Can I say how blooming great it is that the gays are finally getting embroiled in the Strictly scandal?" which prompted a laugh from the TV presenter.

"It's a sign of progress, isn't it? The reason I've spoken about that story, specifically with Johannes' consent and my partner's consent, is to illustrate the point that life is difficult, we are fragile human beings, and our hearts sometimes can be torn into two, and you have to take stock and think 'Who am I? What are my values, and how do I get back to that?'

"And the point of the story and the whole book is a story of love, if it weren't for my relationship with Paul where we speak candidly and honestly, I don't know where I'd be in life."

John's candid comments come soon after he recently admitted to being unfaithful to his fiancé, with whom he's been in a relationship for 15 years, in the past. The former Bake Off champion told The Times that he had strayed in the past following his appearance on the Channel 4 baking competition in 2012.

In the interview, John claimed there were "drunken fondles and experiments with various soap stars and celebrities". At the time, he had been with Paul for five years and he "tested the boundaries" of their relationship.

Regarding his relationship with Johannes, John explained: "I fell in love with [Johannes]. I can't speak for him – because I'm not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there."

He added: "So yes, I fell in love with Johannes. I still love Johannes. Of course I do. All the way through, me and Paul discussed it," he revealed. "Paul of all people deserved to understand how I was feeling.

"You go through life being told that you'll fall in love with someone, you'll get married, you'll have children and that's it. But love can't just be directed to one person. The heart can easily split into two or three or four. And those loves aren't mutually exclusive."