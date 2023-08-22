Strictly's Gorka Marquez drops major hint about future on the show

Gorka Marquez has been one of our favourite pros on Strictly since the Spanish hunk was introduced in 2016, and while we'd hate to see him go anywhere, he dropped a hint about a possible other project.

Taking part in a fan Q+A, one fan posited the idea of him teaching people to dance, in a similar vein to Amy Dowden's show, Dare to Dance, which aired earlier in the year. Gorka responded positively to the idea, responding to the fan: "Maybe one day!!" alongside two huge smiling face emojis.

Gorka was also quizzed endlessly about his new arrival, Thiago, and he was quick to praise his fiancee for what an incredible mum she is for the pair, labelling her as "perfect".

The couple are seemingly content with the size of their brood, with Gemma indicating that the couple no longer had any plans to welcome any more children. In a clip, Gemma explained: "Started to send my milk back (currently sat with iced cabbage on my chebs). Bittersweet as I know it's the last time feeding for me as we're done on the baby front, so part of me is a little sad and the other part is relieved."

Gemma continued: "If you've ever brest [sic] fed when at times it's been quite difficult and sometimes painful, you'll get what I mean! I've got loads of expressed milk in the freezer so he'll have about another taking him to [six weeks] which I'm happy with. In [five weeks] he's gone from 7lb 13 to almost 11lb, so I've fattened him up nicely."

The mother-of-two then went on to share her thoughts on breastfeeding in general: "I'm looking forward to my boobs going back to my normal size, my back ache to subside and to be able to get Gorka on the night feeds as well when he's home. I've always said BF is a personal choice and one you and you alone should make. They are your boobies and your babies so YOU decide."

The couple are already parents to four-year-old daughter Mia, who has brilliantly taken on the role as big sister, according to Gemma and Gorka.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Gemma even revealed that little Mia is a "mother hen" figure to her baby brother. "She is fab with him," the presenter said. "The first thing she did this morning was say: 'Where's my brother?' She always wants to do everything for him."

In the same interview, Gorka, who recently returned to work as the countdown to Strictly 2023 rumbles on, spoke of his emotions about heading back into the studio. The professional dancer, who made it to the final in 2022 alongside Helen Skelton, revealed how things are much more straightforward this time around when it comes to juggling his work-life balance.

"This time around, we have a full week together and it feels like a blessing. When I leave now, I'm thinking: 'Okay, Gemma is safe, she can move, she can be independent.' When Mia was born and I had to leave, I was crying because Gemma was in bed – she couldn’t even lift herself up – and I thought: 'Why am I leaving?' I just felt so guilty."