The Daily Lowdown: Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas as divorce battle continues

Sophie Turner is suing Joe Jonas as the former couple navigate their divorce battle. The Jonas Brother star and Game of Thrones actress announced they were ending their marriage of four years earlier this month and now Sophie has filed court documents alleging that Joe is refusing to hand over their two children's passport for their return to the UK. Joe hit back at the claims via a statement from his representatives urging Sophie to reconsider what he calls her "harsh legal position", claiming that Sophie's use of the word "abduction" was a "serious abuse of the legal system." Sophie's legal papers also claim that the actress found out about the divorce through the media, four days after Joe had filed divorce papers in Miami.

Lizzo is facing more legal action and allegations of bullying and sexual harassment by another former employee. The Good as Hell hitmaker's former fashion designer and stylist, Asha Daniels, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles claiming she was subject to harassment as well as an "unsafe workplace culture." Asha's lawsuit against Lizzo comes a few weeks after three of the grammy-winner's backing dancers filed papers accusing her of sexual and racial harassment and weight shaming in incidents between 2021 and 2023. Lizzo meanwhile has denied all of the allegations and released a statement saying they were sensationalised stories from former employees who had, in her view, already publicly admitted to their own inappropriate behaviour. The case is ongoing.

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud's cause of death has been confirmed by a coroner. The star, who played Fezco in the HBO drama, died on July 31 aged 25, and now the Alameda County Coroner has ruled Angus' death as an accidental overdose. At the time of his sad passing, many of his co-stars on the Emmy Award-winning drama paid tribute to Angus, including Zendaya, who said she was so grateful she had the chance to get to know him, calling him a brother and noting his bright smile and infectious laugh.

Take That have announced a new album and a huge UK and Ireland tour. The band, which now consists of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, are set to release the new record, This Life, in November and will release the first single from it called Windows. The trio are also hitting the road in 2024 for a string a big stadium concerts kicking off in April at the Sheffield Utilita Arena. Take That will then head to cities like Leeds, Dublin, London, Glasgow and more for dates across May before finishing with shows in Bristol in June. Fans can get their hands on tickets by preordering their new album ahead of the sale on Weds 27th and Friday 29th September.

And they might not be reuniting anytime soon, but Oasis have released new visuals for their hit song, Acquiesce, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit album, The Masterplan. The B-Sides collection was first released in 1998 and featured big songs such as Underneath the Sky and Half the World Away. The anniversary re-issue version of the album is available for pre order and will be released in various new platforms on 3rd November.