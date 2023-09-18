Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we discuss Kylie Minogue's big surprise at BBC Radio 2 In The Park, Olivia Rodrigo announcing even more dates on her huge Guts world tour and Drake pushing his album for the second time.

Not only that, SZA's absence from the MTV VMA's is explained and Liam Gallagher drops a hint about his new album.

Listen to today's episode below…

Olivia Rodrigo has announced more dates for her upcoming Guts World Tour. The Drivers License singer has extended her huge run of shows by 18 dates, revealing she's now added more gigs in cities like Chicago, Boston and New York, as well as more European dates in places like London and Birmingham. The extra 18 dates come soon after the already-announced 57 dates which begin with the first show in February 2024 in Palm Springs, California. But, if 18 more shows weren't enough, Olivia said even more dates are to be announced.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift's concert film expected to bring in the big bucks

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Rodrigo shares update on her Guts world tour

© ANGELA WEISS Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards

Drake has pushed back the release of his new album for the second time. The Canadian rapper was due to drop For All the Dogs this week, but fans are now having to wait a little longer. Drizzy took to social media directly telling his huge fanbase that he was faced with the dilemma of choosing to cancel shows on his Its All A Blur tour in order to finish the album, or complete the mission and finish the record before the tour ends. It seems Drake decided to opt for the latter as he then said that the album will now instead be released on the 6th of October, as he told his fans he owes them memories they're building at his epic live shows.

© Getty Drake on stage in 2022

SZA's mysterious absence at the MTV Video Music Awards has been explained by her manager. Terence Henderson spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about why the Kill Bill hitmaker was not present at the award ceremony when he stated that it was "disrespectful" for MTV to snub the RnB singer in the Artist of the Year category. Terrance added that SZA had one of the most successful and strongest years of her career so far, thanks to her huge album SOS, and that it made no sense for her not to receive a nomination. The artists who did receive nods in that category included Beyonce, Shakira, and Doja Cat, with Taylor Swift going on to win the gong.

© Anna Webber/GETTY SZA performs on SOS tour

Liam Gallagher has said his follow-up album to C'mon You Know is almost done. The former Oasis frontman told a fan on Twitter that he was taking his time announcing a new tour due to only just finishing the record, hinting that an album release is on the way. Liam's last record came out in 2022 and since then he's shown no signs of slowing down because he also released a live album from his huge gig at the iconic Knebworth from last year which saw him headline one the biggest shows of his career, playing to 170,000 people over two nights.

© getty Liam Gallagher

And BBC Radio Two in the park came to a close on Sunday and it certainly went out with a bang. Pop legend Kylie Minogue took to the stage to headline the closing set, singing her biggest this including Can't Get You Out of My Head and her latest smash hit, Padam Padam. But one epic moment saw fellow singer Jessie Ware join Kylie on stage for a joint appearance to sing their hit track Kiss Of Life. Jessie took to social media afterwards saying it was a total dream to join Kylie on stage, calling her an icon. You can catch the full coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.