The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift shares new teaser for 'Vault' tracks from 1989

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Taylor Swift dropping a teaser video for her upcoming 1989 re-release, which is set to include five new tracks 'From the Vault'.

Not only that, the Latin Grammy nominations are here with Shakira receiving seven nods, and Liam Payne's girlfriend shares an update on his health.

Listen to today's episode below…

Taylor Swift has dropped a teaser for her 'From the Vault' tracks which are set to appear on the upcoming re-release of her album, 1989. The Anti-Hero singer will drop 1989 Taylor's Version on October 27 and she shared a video on Instagram showing a bunch of letters being let out from a vault. Taylor's fans are convinced that one of the five vault tracks could be called 'Lust' after working out the anagram, while others are hoping one will be a collaboration with singer Sabrina Carpenter, who previously opened for Taylor at her Eras world tour shows in Mexico. We can't wait to find out.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Rodrigo makes last-minute cancellation that disappoints fans

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Kylie Minogue shocks fans with onstage guest at Radio 2 In the Park

© Jeff Kravitz NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift accepts the Song of the Year award for "Anti-Hero" onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

The Latin Grammy nominations list has been revealed and Shakira, Bad Bunny and Karol G are among the singers to have received nods at the prestigious awards. The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker and Karol G are up for seven awards each in categories such as Record of the Year and Song of the Year. However, leading the way in the nominations list is Edgar Berrera who scored 13 nominations in total. The Latin Grammys will take place in Seville, Spain, in November, making it the first time the awards have been held outside of the United States.

© Eugene Gologursky Shakira at the MTV VMAs

Selena Gomez has admitted that she'll never watch her powerful documentary as it's far too painful. The singer released her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me in 2022 which detailed the previous six years of the star's life including her struggles with her mental health and her Lupus diagnosis. Speaking at the Music & Health Conference in Los Angeles this week, Selena revealed that she won't sit down and watch it, and also shared that she initially didn't think the documentary was a good idea. However, the star then said that once My Mind & Me was released, she felt a weight had been lifted, adding that she felt she got the chance to say things she's wanted to say for years. If you missed it the first time around, you can catch My Mind and Me on Apple TV+ now.

© ANGELA WEISS US singer and actress Selena Gomez arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has shared an update on the singer's health after he was hospitalised. The former One Direction singer's partner took to TikTok to say she had been receiving many messages from fans asking about Liam, before revealing that he was doing much better and that he's been discharged from the hospital. The star was holidaying with Kate in Lake Como when he was rushed to an emergency medical centre in Italy, shortly after he cancelled his South America tour dates due to ongoing kidney pain. We're wishing Liam a speedy recovery!

And Travis Scott sat for a deposition on Monday to answer questions about the 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy. The rapper was questioned under oath relating to lawsuits filed against the star for the incident which took the lives of ten people and injured many more. A representative for Travis said in a statement that the deposition was typical for a legal procedure, before insisting that he had been cleared on any wrongdoing by extensive government investigations and that he would continue to cooperate with the legal process moving forward.