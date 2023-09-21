Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Taylor Swift officially confirming the names of her 'Vault' tracks that are set to appear on her version of 1989.

Not only that, Ed Sheeran reveals he's been secretly recording a live album in fans' homes, and BTS sign a new contract with their record label, hinting at a big comeback.

Listen to today's episode below…

Swifties listen up. After teasing fans earlier this week, Taylor Swift has confirmed the track names of the vault songs which are set to appear on her version of 1989. The superstar took to her Instagram for the big reveal, informing fans of the five brand new tracks including Is It Over Now?, Say Don't Go and three others. 1989 was originally released nine years ago and features huge songs such as Blank Space, Style and Shake It Off. Taylor's version will drop on 27th October and we're counting down the days.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift shares new teaser for 'Vault' tracks from 1989

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Rodrigo makes last-minute cancellation that disappoints fans

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he's been secretly recording a live version of his upcoming album Autumn Variations in fans' homes. The Bad Habits hitmaker shared on Instagram that he had been surprising fans with impromptu pop-up gigs in their living rooms to record tracks from the new album. One video shows Ed appearing at the home of a fan called Kari Conaway when he spotted a piano and decided to play his hit track Wake Me Up, much to her surprise. Ed then announced that the fan living room version of Autumn Variations will be out soon and that the actual album will be released on 29 Sept and is available to pre-order now.

© Getty Images Ed Sheeran

Lana Del Rey has opened up about why she never performs on TV. The Blue Jeans singer told The Hollywood Reporter this week that despite touring for nine years, she doesn't typically appear on big programmes due to previous backlash she faced after an appearance on SNL. Her gig on the comedy sketch show back in 2012 was not received favourably by fans at the time, and Lana explained this has prevented her from performing on tv again. Despite it knocking her confidence, Lana hinted that she could be tempted to appear on screen more in the future.

© Getty Lana Del Rey

Are BTS set to make a big comeback? All seven members have renewed their contracts with their label BigHit Music and are set to resume their music as a group once their military service ends. A statement from the label says that the K-pop band will come back together to begin working within their new contract from 2025 onwards. Meanwhile, as well as military service, various members of BTS have gone on to make solo music including Suga, J-Hope and more.

© Getty Ozzy Osbourne has decided he is not well enough to perform

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his most recent surgical procedure on his neck will be his last. Speaking on his podcast earlier this week, the rockstar said the operation was the final one he would have after saying he couldn't go through any more treatment. The Black Sabbath lead singer has struggled with his back and neck injuries after suffering a fall in 2019 which dislodged the metal rods in his back which were put in place in 2003. Earlier this year, Ozzy's health struggle forced him to cancel his tour dates for the remainder of 2023 and has subsequently retired from performing live.