Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we discuss Olivia Rodrigo making a last-minute cancellation of her Australia trip and Ariana Grande officially filing for divorce.

Not only that, Blink 182 are set to release their first album in 12 years and Jason Derulo is heading back to the UK for a tour.

Listen to today's episode below…

Ariana Grande has officially filed for divorce from her husband Dalton Gomez. The God Is Woman singer filed the legal papers on Monday, with Dalton, a real estate agent, filing a response soon after. US news outlets report that the couple parted ways in February of this year due to Ariana's extended time in the UK while filming for the upcoming Wicked movie and have been negotiating their separation amicably ever since. Neither Ariana nor Dalton has spoken out publicly on the breakup.

© Getty Images Ariana Grande

Olivia Rodrigo has pulled out of her promotional tour in Australia at the last minute. The Vampire singer, who recently announced her Guts world tour, was due to head Down Under to promote her latest album and partake in a Q&A with fans, but the star has cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances." A spokesperson for Universal Music said that Olivia is devastated that she is no longer able to make it to Australia but that she will return to see her fans in 2024. Meanwhile, Olivia has recently revealed she is hitting the road next year for a huge world tour consisting of over 60 dates in North America, Europe and beyond.

© ANGELA WEISS Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards

Speaking of tours, Jason Derulo is returning to the UK for a string of gigs for his first tour in five years. The singer announced he will making a stop in the UK and Ireland next year for eight concerts as part of his Nu King tour. Jason will head to Bournemouth for the first date before heading to London, Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin. Tickets for Jason's tour go on sale on Friday 22 September.

Blink 182 is dropping a new album. The rock band, who reunited officially late last year, are set to drop their first record since 2011 and it's called One More Time. The trio, consisting of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, will also be releasing a single from the new album, the title track, which will drop later this week. Announcing the news in a trailer video, drummer Travis reflected on why it took catastrophes such as his plane crash and Mark's cancer diagnosis for the band to reunite, with Tom DeLonge reflecting on how the band came together in their early career as well as his previous departure.

© Christopher Polk Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 perform onstage at Coachella

And Halle Berry has re-emphasised her criticism of Drake after the rapper used an image of her being slimed at the Kids Choice Awards as artwork for his new single called Slime You Out featuring SZA. After previously saying the Canadian artist did not ask her permission, the Oscar-winning actress then revealed that Drake did ask but that she had said no, only for the image to be used regardless. Halle then asked on social media why Drake would ask if he would continue to use the image anyway, adding it was "not cool." The official artwork for the single has since been changed.