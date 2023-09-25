Giovanni Pernice shares comment on Strictly partner Amanda Abbington following tension reports

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has shared his appreciation for his celebrity dance partner Amanda Abbington following Saturday's first live show.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the professional dancer praised Amanda's frame during their Viennese Waltz, a performance that scored them 29 points from the judges in week one.

WATCH: Nigel Harman stole the show with his leader board-topping Paso Doble

Sharing a still from their dance showing the pair in hold, Giovanni wrote in the caption: "A moment of appreciation for this beautiful frame!"

Tagging Amanda in the post, he added: "Smashed it," alongside a smiling emoji.

© Giovanni Pernice/Instagram Giovanni shared his appreciation from Amanda in an Instagram post

Giovanni also posted photos from the performance on his main grid and praised his dance partner for her hard work. "I like it when they call it QUALITY," he penned. "Proud of you @amanda_abbington74! That's the way to start!

"Did you guys enjoy last night? What a show @bbcstrictly," he added.

Giovanni's post comes amid rumours of a feud between him and Amanda. Last week, The Sun reported that Amanda had threatened to quit the show following a series of rows between the pair.

MORE: Strictly's Amanda Abbington reveals heartbreaking details of Martin Freeman split

MORE: What happened to Strictly star Amanda Abbington's fiancé Jonathan Goodwin?

Amanda has since issued a defiant response to the claims. Taking to Instagram in a video shared ahead of Saturday's live show, Amanda said she was "ignoring the [expletive]," adding: "Just stop it. You know who you are. Stop it, grow up. No one gives a [expletive] and shut up, it's [expletive].

Amanda and Giovanni performing the Viennese Waltz

"You know who I'm talking to as well, so come on, jog on. It's nonsense and you know it's nonsense."

Fans were quick to share their support for the actress in the comments section, with one person writing: "Good luck. You're going to be fantastic! And nobody with a brain believes that crap so just go and have the best time," while another added: "Love your attitude and keeping it real. Break a leg tonight!"

© BBC Amanda and Giovanni scored 29 points on Saturday

Amanda and Giovanni wowed the audience with their Viennese Waltz on Saturday, with many viewers taking to Twitter, now X, to praise the pair.

One person wrote: "Beautiful routine from Amanda and Giovanni. Just gorgeous," while another added: "Nigel & Katya's dance was pure [fire emoji] what a performance! Amanda & Gio were also incredible. Two finalists for sure!"

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)

2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett)

2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova)

2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy)

2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler)

2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup)

2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan)

2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev)

2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)

2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)

2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec)

2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev)

2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani)

2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton)

2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)

2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)

2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)

2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse)

2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice)

2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)

Following her performance, Amanda thanked fans for their kind messages. "What a trip. Thank you so much to everyone who has been so utterly beautiful and kind and generous saying lovely things," she wrote.

"It means so much! You have no idea! And to my two favourites in the audience who I love more than anything, except Grace, obviously, you are the three best humans on the planet," she penned, referencing her son Joe and partner Jonathan Goodwin.

"Next stop *insert this week's dance here* And it's EPIC," the actress added.

On Saturday, the celebrities will take to the dance floor for their second performance. Their scores from both weeks one and two will then be combined before facing a public vote.

Sunday's results show will see one couple head home in the first elimination of the series.