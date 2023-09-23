Strictly's Amanda Abbington reveals heartbreaking details of Martin Freeman split

Strictly Come Dancing star Amanda Abbington has opened up about her heartbreaking split from long-term partner Martin Freeman. The Sherlock co-stars, who met in 2000 and are parents to two children, announced their split in December 2016.
In one of her most candid interviews, Amanda discussed the "darkness" she felt as she continued to put on a brave face at home in front of their kids. "I had thought Martin was the love of my life. This wasn't meant to happen to us," the 49-year-old told Red Magazine. "I would wake every morning with a sudden lurch. 'Why do I feel sick?' I'd ask myself, in the darkness of the bedroom I no longer shared with my partner.
"And then, a split-second later, I'd remember what had happened. 'Oh,' I thought, as the tears started to fall. 'That's why'." She added: "It was one of the darkest moments of my life but, although I didn't know it then, it was also to mark the beginning of an extraordinary journey of self-discovery. It's still hard. I still have massive wobbles but that's understandable, I think."
When asked about their situation as co-parents, Amanda revealed: "We still love each other - even if we're not in love with each other - and neither of us sees our relationship as a failure. We had 16 great years together and have two fantastic kids. We still talk and we still give each other advice."
Prior to the interview, Martin, 52, had also discussed their separation. Speaking about the experience of working side-by-side with Amanda in Sherlock, he told Radio Times: "I mean, we're very friendly and it's all lovely and cool. Yes, we've not been together for a while. I mean we did the series not together.
"I mean, we are honest to God [separating] in about as civilised a manner as I've ever heard of, you know. I love Amanda's work, but, yes, we're… you know, that's what happened. It's just one of those things. It happens, doesn't it? But we're cool."
Following their split, Amanda has since found love with fiancé Jonathan Goodwin. The pair embarked on a whirlwind romance, getting engaged within days of first meeting in 2021. Amanda and Jonathan had initially exchanged messages before meeting in person, with Amanda sharing: "We talked for six hours every day for eight weeks and then finally met in Vienna where I was working in August 2021. After half an hour he proposed and I said yes."
Meanwhile, Martin is now in a relationship with French actress Rachel Mariam.