Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke surprise with nude photo - Strictly stars react

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke have reunited for a new adventure! Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Giovanni, 33, shared a nude photo in which he posed alongside his good friend and Strictly Come Dancing co-star.

© Instagram Giovanni announced the new series of Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Spain with a nude photo on Instagram

Captioning the snap, he wrote: "Happy bday to me (33) and what better way to celebrate than by sharing this news with you all !! Me and my best friend just got back from filming another adventure .. and this time it is in Spain !! Here is to us stopping to do some laundry. I genuinely can't wait for you to watch it .. coming to you next year on @bbcone and @bbciplayer."

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice shares birthday tribute to his 'sweetheart'

Sparking a major reaction, Strictly dancer Nancy Xu was among the first to reply, writing "Happy birthday," followed by love heart emojis. Amanda Abbington, who is set to compete in Strictly later this year, also responded. "Happy Birthday sweet cheeks!" she quipped in the comments. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRO!!" added Gorka Marquez.

Following the announcement, fans raced to share their excitement about the new series. "Haha @giovannipernice I almost spat my tea out when this popped up on my feed! You two are just the best! Can't wait for this. Happy birthday to you today Mr P," wrote one.

"Cheeky boys, I can't wait to watch it," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Happy Birthday, can't wait to travel with you guys through España!"

Speaking about Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Spain, Anton, 57, said: "My loves, it is such a treat for me to be able to take my dear friend Giovanni to a country that I hold so close to my heart. What a joy it is to be able to share this marvellously jovial jaunt with both Gio and all the wonderful viewers watching at home. Magnifico!"

© BBC Giovanni and Anton will be heading to Spain in the latest instalment

Giovanni has also spoken about the new series, explaining: "I am so excited to be heading out for more adventures with my best friend Anton on this epic road trip across Spain, I just hope we manage to avoid being stopped by the police this time!"

MORE: Giovanni Pernice reveals stunning transformation ahead of Strictly launch

READ: Johannes Radebe reveals Queen Camilla’s special gesture and extraordinary moment he met King Charles

While the duo's first series focused on life in Giovanni's native Sicily, the second instalment will see Anton taking the reins in a love letter to Spain.

© Ricky Vigil The duo are close friends

Most years, Anton would spend his school summer holidays with his Spanish family in the North of the country, so it holds a special place in his heart. The BBC states that the series will see Anton and Giovanni explore everything from "surfing to sangrias" and "festivals to flamencos."

Mel Balac, Creative Director at BBC Studios, has teased what to expect. "We're thrilled to be following the boys on another epic and intimate adventure. Hold tight for plenty of laughs, a few tears and some new look song and dance numbers in the Spanish sunshine," she said.