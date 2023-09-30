Strictly Come Dancing LIVE: all the highlights from week two

It's week two of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.
The celebrities and their pros will be taking to the dance floor for the second week of the competition.
At the end of the show, viewers will be able to vote for their favourite.
The results will be revealed on Sunday night in the first results show of the season.
Welcome to Strictly Come Dancing week two!
Here we are again for Strictly Come Dancing week two – and we are so excited to see the celebs strut their stuff on the ballroom floor. Make sure you follow along with our live blog right here where we'll be bringing you all the best bits from Saturday night’s show, including all the dances and judges' scores.
This week, viewers at home will be able to vote for their favourite dances at the end of the show and the celebs with the lowest amount of votes, combined with the judges' scores, will find themselves in the dreaded dance-off in Sunday’s first results show of the series.
So, who will land first place on the leaderboard tonight? Will it be Nigel Harman after his epic Paso Doble last week? Or will someone else nab the top spot? Stay tuned to find out…