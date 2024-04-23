Bargain Hunt's Tim Wonnacott: Why presenter quit show after 12 years and where he is now

Antiques expert and TV presenter Tim Wonnacott presented the BBC's popular daytime show Bargain Hunt for over a decade before stepping away from the role in 2015.

The auctioneer, who took over from previous host David Dickinson in 2003, was originally contracted for 30 shows but stayed as the host for over 1,000 more due to his popularity among viewers. So, why did he leave the show after 12 years and what is he up to now? Keep reading to find out…

The reason behind Tim Wonnacott's Bargain Hunt departure

In 2015, Tim stepped down as the host of Bargain Hunt. His exit came after he was reportedly suspended following an alleged disagreement with producers.

At the time, it was reported that staff at BBC Bristol issued a complaint after objecting to Tim's behaviour, resulting in an investigation into alleged bullying claims.

© Photo: Getty Images Tim Wonnacott presented Bargain Hunt for 12 years

The BBC declined to comment on "individual staff matters" and announced his departure on 25 November.

In a statement, Tim said: "I am pleased to have been part of Bargain Hunt for so many years and have thoroughly enjoyed every one of my, roughly, 1,200 programmes hunting out bargains with the contestants. Alongside continuing to voice Antiques Road Trip for the BBC, I look forward to developing new programme ideas."

© @TimWonnacott/X Tim is an auctioneer and antiques expert

The BBC added: "We would like to thank Tim Wonnacott for his dedication to Bargain Hunt over the last twelve-years and for the great expertise that he has brought to the show in that time. Bargain Hunt will be moving in a new direction next year utilising a team of experts who present a number of shows each. Tim continues to work with the BBC on Antiques Road Trip."

Where is Tim Wonnacott now?

Since leaving Bargain Hunt, Tim has continued to narrate Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity spin-off.

He also lent his voice to Channel 5's 2020 documentary, When Classic TV Goes Horribly Wrong, an entertaining compilation of some of TV's biggest fails.

© @TimWonnacott/X Tim narrates episodes of Antiques Road Trip

When he's not busy narrating Antiques Road Trip – a role he's held since 2010, Tim can be found at home with his wife Helen, who he's been married to since 1984.

The couple, who share three children: Alice, Fred, and Ben, sold their ten-acre country estate in West Sussex, in 2019. At the time, Tim told The Telegraph of his plans to relocate to Australia to make more TV shows.

© Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock Tim with his wife Helen in 2017

He said: "I'm looking forward to it. But I'll always regard England as my home."

Judging by his social media account, Tim is back in the UK and is often out and about attending auctions held across the nation.