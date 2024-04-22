Huw Edwards resigns from BBC on 'medical advice' – details

Huw Edwards has resigned from the BBC on "medical advice". In a statement released on Monday, the corporation announced Huw's departure after 40 years.

A BBC spokesperson said: "Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC. After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

"The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don't believe it appropriate to comment further."

© David M. Benett Huw Edwards has resigned from the BBC

The 62-year-old broadcaster was suspended from the BBC last year following reports claiming he paid a young person for sexually explicit images.

The news anchor, known for previously presenting the News at Six and News at Ten, was named in a statement released by his wife Vicky Flind, who said the journalist was suffering from "serious mental health issues" and had received inpatient hospital care following a "serious episode" that took place once the allegations emerged.

"In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family," Vicky said at the time.

© Chris Jackson Huw has been off air since July last year

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children. Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future."

She went on to say that Huw would respond to the stories that have been published when he was "well enough to do so".

The Metropolitan Police did not take any action against Huw and said there was "no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed".

© Jeff Overs Huw worked for the BBC for 40 years

Edwards has not publicly commented.

In February, the BBC apologised to the family at the centre of the scandal after a review into their complaints process was published.

Admitting the corporation should have acted more quickly following the family's complaint, group chief operating officer, Leigh Tavaziva, said: "The initial complaint in this case was not escalated quickly enough to senior management and we have apologised to the complainant for this."

While Huw has been off-air since July last year, a recent report revealed that still expected to be named as the BBC’s highest-earning newsreader.